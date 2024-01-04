Hot chocolate to haldi doodh: 5 hot beverages to warm you up this winter

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Hot beverages to warm you up this winter

As the frosty fingers of winter creep in, a familiar yearning takes hold: the craving for warmth, comfort, and a mug brimming with something deliciously hot. Winter, with its frosty grip, calls for beverages that not only quench our thirst but also soothe our souls. In India, where diverse cultures converge, the array of warming drinks is as varied as the regions themselves. Here are five Indian hot beverages that promise to elevate your winter experience.

Classic hot chocolate:

Start with a timeless favourite – hot chocolate. Rich, creamy, and undeniably indulgent, a cup of hot cocoa can transport you back to cosy childhood memories. From rich, dark chocolate to playful white chocolate, endless variations await. Infuse it with peppermint, chilli flakes, or even a shot of espresso for an extra kick. Marshmallows, whipped cream, and sprinkles are optional, but highly recommended.

Kahwa:

Originating from the Kashmir Valley, Kahwa is a delightful green tea infused with cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and saffron. Almonds and occasionally walnuts are added for a touch of nuttiness. Served piping hot, Kahwa is known for its refreshing yet soothing properties, making it a perfect choice to combat the winter blues.

Haldi doodh:

This turmeric-infused drink is a wellness warrior in a mug. Anti-inflammatory and soothing, golden milk combines turmeric powder with ginger, cinnamon, and warm milk. A touch of honey adds sweetness, and a sprinkle of black pepper enhances the turmeric's benefits.

Ginger tea:

A quintessential favourite across the country, Adrak Ki Chai is black tea brewed with fresh ginger slices. This tea not only provides warmth but also aids digestion and helps alleviate cold symptoms. The zesty and spicy notes of ginger add a kick to the traditional tea experience, making it a popular winter pick-me-up.

Hot soups:

Don't underestimate the power of a steaming bowl of soup! From creamy tomato to hearty vegetable, soups nourish the body and warm the soul. Add crusty bread for dipping and you have a winter meal in a mug.

