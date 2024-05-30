Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 reasons why basil seed water will become your favourite drink for the summer

Summer is all about exploring your next favourite cooling drink. With so many options around, basil seed water stands out from the crowd for its simple ingredients and rich nutritional properties. If you are somebody who struggles to regularly hydrate themselves, adding some basil seeds into your water might make health fun again this summer. Check out 5 reasons why this drink is likely to become your favourite health alternative this season.

Boosts digestive health

Basil seeds contain mucilage, a gel-like substance which swells if soaked in water. The texture which resembles gel, aids digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and can reduce constipation. Additionally, they also contain fibre, known to strengthen the digestive system and also reduce oxidative stress, and inflammation and can boost overall gut health. The presence of fibre and water content helps flush out any additional toxins in the body and ensures the stomach and gut are healthy.

Regulates blood sugar levels

It has been discovered that basil seeds have a positive impact on blood sugar levels. Basil seeds promote a slowed release of sugar into the bloodstream, which can reduce the chances of spikes and dips in the bloodstream and balance the blood glucose levels. Decreased spikes and dips also allow the other chemicals in the body to move in and out of the bloodstream effectively, promoting cardiovascular health.

Has a cooling effect on the body

Basil seed water is a natural coolant for the summer as it can effectively reduce body heat. The nutritious properties of the drink absorb excess body heat and hydrate your body. Such properties help you retain a cool temperature in the heat and avoid the chances of heatstroke and other problems.

Helps with weight loss

The fibre content present in basil seeds and water can induce the feeling of a full appetite and prevent binge eating behaviour. Fibre also manages smooth bowel movements and can prevent bloating and inflammation in the stomach.

Boosts skin health

Basil seeds contain antioxidants which are useful in fighting against free radicals. Free radicals tend to damage our skin and cause wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of premature ageing. Regularly drinking basil seed water can flush out toxins from the skin and lead to the development of a stronger skin barrier.

With so many reasons, try adding this drink to your list of recipes to try and enjoy a cooling and healthy drink to combat the summer heat.

