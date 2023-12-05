Tuesday, December 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Food
  5. 5 healthy substitutes for cheese

5 healthy substitutes for cheese

Cheese is super tasty, but if your stomach doesn't agree or you're avoiding dairy, no worries! There are awesome alternatives to keep your meals just as cheesy and yummy. Whether you are cutting back on dairy or out of your favourite mozzarella, here are the top 5 substitutes for cheese.

Written By : India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By : Kristina Das
New Delhi
Updated on: December 05, 2023 14:21 IST
pieces of cheese
Image Source : FREEPIK 5 healthy substitutes for cheese

Cheese is a beloved ingredient in many dishes, but for those looking to reduce dairy intake or adopt a healthier lifestyle, finding suitable substitutes is essential. Fortunately, numerous nutritious alternatives can provide a similar texture and flavour without compromising health. Here are 5 healthy cheese substitutes to consider incorporating into your meals.

Cashew Cheese: A cheese alternative that you can make yourself at home. Just blend raw cashews with nutritional yeast, garlic powder, and a bit of lemon juice. Cashew Cheese makes for a good spread because of its nutty taste and smooth texture. You can also enjoy it as a dip/cheese. Cashew Cheese has a high quotient of protein and fibre.

Hummus: If you are looking for a delicious alternative to cheese spreads, then you should give hummus a try. Hummus, made from chickpeas, tahini, and other wholesome ingredients, offers a creamy and savoury option. It can be spread on sandwiches and works even as a sauce for pasta or pizza spread. 

Pesto: Pesto, with its vibrant blend of basil, pine nuts, garlic, and olive oil, stands as a flavorful and dairy-free cheese alternative. This herbaceous sauce not only delivers a satisfying umami kick but also enhances dishes with its rich texture, making it a versatile and healthy substitute for traditional cheese in various culinary creations.

Zucchini Cheese: Zucchini cheese is a tasty alternative for those seeking a healthier option. Made by thinly slicing zucchini and drying or baking it, this veggie delight mimics the texture of cheese. With a mild flavour, it's a guilt-free way to enjoy a cheesy touch in salads, wraps, or as a snack.

Ricotta: Ricotta is a tasty cheese alternative with a creamy texture. Made from tofu or nuts, it's perfect for lasagna, stuffed shells, or spreading on toast. It's low in fat, high in protein, and a great option if you're looking for a healthier twist on traditional cheese in your favourite recipes.

ALSO READ: Oranges: 5 health benefits of eating this winter superfruit

Read More Lifestyle News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Food Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Food News

Latest News