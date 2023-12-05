Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 healthy substitutes for cheese

Cheese is a beloved ingredient in many dishes, but for those looking to reduce dairy intake or adopt a healthier lifestyle, finding suitable substitutes is essential. Fortunately, numerous nutritious alternatives can provide a similar texture and flavour without compromising health. Here are 5 healthy cheese substitutes to consider incorporating into your meals.

Cashew Cheese: A cheese alternative that you can make yourself at home. Just blend raw cashews with nutritional yeast, garlic powder, and a bit of lemon juice. Cashew Cheese makes for a good spread because of its nutty taste and smooth texture. You can also enjoy it as a dip/cheese. Cashew Cheese has a high quotient of protein and fibre.

Hummus: If you are looking for a delicious alternative to cheese spreads, then you should give hummus a try. Hummus, made from chickpeas, tahini, and other wholesome ingredients, offers a creamy and savoury option. It can be spread on sandwiches and works even as a sauce for pasta or pizza spread.

Pesto: Pesto, with its vibrant blend of basil, pine nuts, garlic, and olive oil, stands as a flavorful and dairy-free cheese alternative. This herbaceous sauce not only delivers a satisfying umami kick but also enhances dishes with its rich texture, making it a versatile and healthy substitute for traditional cheese in various culinary creations.

Zucchini Cheese: Zucchini cheese is a tasty alternative for those seeking a healthier option. Made by thinly slicing zucchini and drying or baking it, this veggie delight mimics the texture of cheese. With a mild flavour, it's a guilt-free way to enjoy a cheesy touch in salads, wraps, or as a snack.

Ricotta: Ricotta is a tasty cheese alternative with a creamy texture. Made from tofu or nuts, it's perfect for lasagna, stuffed shells, or spreading on toast. It's low in fat, high in protein, and a great option if you're looking for a healthier twist on traditional cheese in your favourite recipes.

ALSO READ: Oranges: 5 health benefits of eating this winter superfruit

Read More Lifestyle News