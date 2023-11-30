Friday, December 01, 2023
     
Oranges: 5 health benefits of eating this winter superfruit

Oranges are truly a superfruit, offering a range of health benefits that can help support your well-being during the winter season. From boosting your immune system to promoting heart health and supporting weight loss, there are plenty of reasons to add this delicious fruit to your diet.

New Delhi
Updated on: December 01, 2023 8:00 IST
As the weather gets colder, we often turn to comfort foods to warm us up. However, some of these comfort foods can be high in calories and lacking in nutrients. That's why it's important to incorporate seasonal fruits and vegetables into our diets, such as oranges. This winter superfruit not only tastes delicious, but it also offers a range of health benefits. Let's explore five reasons why you should add oranges to your diet this winter.

Boosts Immune System

Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C, which is known for its immune-boosting properties. This essential vitamin helps to stimulate the production of white blood cells, which are responsible for fighting off infections and illnesses.

Good for Heart Health

Oranges are a heart-healthy food due to their high potassium content. Potassium is a mineral that helps to regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. They also contain soluble fibre, which helps to lower cholesterol levels by slowing down the absorption of cholesterol into the bloodstream. Additionally, the flavonoids found in oranges have been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease and stroke. 

Rich in Nutrients

Oranges are not only packed with vitamin C, but they also contain a variety of other essential nutrients. Apart from vitamin C, they also contain folate, vitamin B that is essential for red blood cell production and healthy cell growth.

Boosts Skin Health

The high levels of vitamin C in oranges are essential for the production of collagen, a protein that helps to keep your skin firm and elastic. It also helps to protect against sun damage and promotes wound healing.

Supports Weight Loss

With holiday feasts and gatherings around the corner, many of us are concerned about maintaining our weight during this time. Fortunately, oranges can be a great addition to your weight loss journey. They have a high water content, which can help you feel full without consuming excess calories. Also, the natural sugars in oranges provide a sweet and satisfying taste without the added sugars found in many processed snacks.

