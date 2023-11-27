7 Home Remedies to curb cold and cough this winter

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Home Remedies to curb Cold and Cough this winter

As winter sets in, so does the season of sniffles and coughs. Instead of reaching out to doctors and over-the-counter medications, consider these simple and natural home remedies to diminish cold and cough symptoms and boost your immune system.

Here are seven effective home remedies to help you stay healthy and comfortable during the chilly months:

Saltwater gargle: If you’re suffering from a sore, itchy throat and dry cough? All you need to do is gargle twice a day with a glass of warm water with a teaspoon of salt in it to soothe your throat. The saline water helps reduce the pain.

Turmeric Milk: Warm milk with a pinch of turmeric is the traditional remedy of every household in India to curb cold and cough. As turmeric contains curcumin, which is considered safe for oral consumption to treat bacterial infections. It provides instant relief for an aching throat and runny nose.

Stay Hydrated: Adequate hydration is crucial when combating a cold. Stay well-hydrated by consuming ample water, herbal teas, and clear broths to support your body's hydration needs. Fluids help in thinning mucus and easing congestion.

Honey: Honey is present in every Indian kitchen and it is one of the oldest ingredients for curing different diseases. It gives instant relief to your sore throat, it suppresses cough as well. It contains antioxidants that help in reducing chest infections during the winter season.

Steam: Inhaling steam can provide relief to your nasal congestion. Heat water and incorporate a few drops of eucalyptus oil. Cover your head with a towel and inhale the steam for 10-15 minutes to clear nasal passages and ease respiratory discomfort.

Warm Soups & Broths: Nutrient-rich soups and broths not only provide comfort but also offer hydration and necessary vitamins. Include ingredients like garlic, ginger, and vegetables to enhance their immune-boosting properties.

Vitamin C-rich veggies and fruits: Vitamin C acts as a defence against cold and cough viruses, enhancing the immune system. Citrus fruits such as oranges, amla, and lemons are abundant sources of this essential vitamin.

Latest Health News