International Coffee Day 2021: Date, history, significance, quotes, messages and HD wallpapers

Coffee is the answer to all your problems. A hot cup of coffee may not give you solutions but relaxes you after a bad day. October 1 is celebrated as International Coffee Day every year. The day is celebrated to promote coffee as a beverage. On this day, people all across the world share their happy memories and blissful moments that they relate to coffee. Social media is flooded with Happy Coffee Day messages. If you are also looking for some interesting quotes, messages and wishes that you want to send to your friends to celebrate International Coffee Day 2021, check out here.

International Coffee Day 2021: History and Significance

The All Japan Coffee Association in 1983 celebrated International Coffee Day. In 1997, International Coffee Association celebrated it in China. Taiwan celebrated Coffee Day on their independence day. However, the International Coffee Organisation officially declared October 1 as the International Coffee Day in 2015.

International Coffee Day came into being to educate people of the plight of the farmers who grow coffee beans and their economic instability. This day is celebrated to appreciate millions of coffee growers in the world. This year's theme is to 'promote fair trade practices' in the coffee industry.

International Coffee Day 2021: Quotes and Wishes

When coffee is there, there is no fear because you know that you have the formula to face the toughest of times right in your mug. Happy International Coffee Day! Love for coffee is the purest form of love because it is unconditional and true in every sense. Happy International Coffee Day! You live happier and healthier if you get a cup of coffee to start your day. Happy International Coffee Day! I wish that you have the best of the coffee every day to bless your mornings and days ahead…. Happy International Coffee Day! Coffee never disappoints you, however, it is somehow bitter but best for happiness. Happy International Coffee Day! We want to do a lot of stuff; we’re not in great shape. We didn’t get a good night’s sleep. We’re a little depressed. Coffee solves all these problems in one delightful little cup. - Jerry Seinfeld Good communication is just as stimulating as black coffee, and just as hard to sleep after. - Anne Morrow Lindbergh But even a bad cup of coffee is better than no coffee at all.- David Lynch It’s strange how drinking cups of water seems impossible, but 8 cups of coffee go down like a chubby kid on a see-saw. He was my cream, and I was his coffee - And when you poured us together, it was something. - Josephine Baker

International Coffee Day 2021: HD images and wallpapers

