Foodies, get ready! India's biggest food festival, 'Grub Fest' is making a comback

All you foodies out there, your time is here as India's biggest food festival- 'The Grub Fest' is making a come-back again this year!

The Grub Fest, a top food and entertainment festival, is all set to take place in the capital next month. It will travel to Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai, before concluding again in New Delhi.

The well sought-after festival, produced by BookMyShow, will bring ethnic neighbourhood restaurants, inspired chef creations, upcoming food brands, and special feature dishes and cocktails, a statement said on Wednesday.

Among the cuisines represented will be Indian regional cuisines, along with the Lebanese, Oriental, European, Asian and Italian.

The festival highlights include a central park, a beer garden, food trucks, masterclasses by celebrity chefs and a juke box, apart from an experimental 'Grub Theatre', cocktails, a picnic zone, arcade gaming, live music and a 'grub market'.

As per the organisers, the festival has attracted over 40,000 ticketed visitors per weekend during its previous editions.

The festival takes place from November 1-3 in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

Tickets, starting at Rs 399, are available exclusively on BookMyShow.