Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOMEBODYFEEDKAZ Celebrate this Friendship Day virtually, with these healthy yet delicious recipes

This past year has been a rollercoaster for everyone. Amidst all this chaos, it is our closest friends who have given us the strength and support to get through the worst. That’s why this Friendship Day, let’s make them feel special and shower some love on them. Friendship Day is one of the most joyful days that celebrate the special bond between friends. However, with the country still battling the Covid-19, travelling or celebrating outdoors comes with its own set of risks. So let’s make the most of the day together – virtually!

Trying fun recipes together on Friendship Day can be a great way to catch up on life updates and also end up with a lip-smacking dish. Below are some lip-smacking recipes that can be virtually cooked over a video call with our closest friends.

All we need is a microwave oven, blender and the right ingredients to make it happen!

Recipe #1: Lemon Coconut Cookies

Duration: 30 mins

Serves: 4-6 people

Ingredients

•200 g rice flour

•5 g baking soda

•5 g vanilla powder

•130 g honey

•55g coconut oil

•Salt

•20 ml lemon juice

•Dark chocolate

•30 g desiccated coconut

Steps:

1)Preheat the Voltas Beko oven to 180 degree C

2)Mix all ingredients

3)Shape the cookies as desired

4)Bake for 15 mins until lightly golden

5)Drizzle the cookies with melted chocolate

Image Source : INDTAGRAM/THECOOKIEKITCHENBAKERY Lemon Coconut Cookies

Recipe #2: Tropical Smoothie Bowl with Chia Seeds

Duration: 10 mins

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients

•250 g almond milk

•10 g chia seeds

•2 bananas

•125 g pineapple

•125 g mango

Steps:

1.Add the chia seeds to the almond milk, wait until it thickens

2.Mix all the fruits in a blender until smooth but still thick (Stop the blender and stir occasionally)

3.Add the fruity mixture to the almond and chia seeds milk and mix well

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LAURAXDWL Tropical Smoothie Bowl with Chia Seeds

Recipe #3: Zucchini Chocolate Bread

Duration: 1hr 30 mins

Serves: 2 - 4 people

Ingredients

•200 g finely grated zucchini

•200 g whole wheat flour

•50 g oat flour

•50 ml coconut oil

•5 g baking powder

•5 g baking soda

•5 g salt

•8 g dark cocoa powder

•3 g nutmeg

•Coconut sugar

•Cloves of Garlic

•20 g ground flax seeds

•60 ml grape juice

•50 ml milk

•5 g vanilla extract

•15 g molasses

•Tapioca

•Olive oil

Steps:

1.Preheat the Voltas Beko oven to 190 degree C

2.Grease a mini bread loaf tray with olive/coconut oil

3.Mix all ingredients in one bowl

4.Stir it well

5.Pour in the prepared bread loaf tray

6.Bake for 60 mins

7.Take it out of the oven and let it rest for some time. Then serve!