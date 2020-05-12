20 Marriott hotels in India ready to deliver food via Swiggy

Image Source : JWKOLKATA/INSTAGRAM Swiggy said it will execute "no-contact" deliveries on all pre-paid orders, which involve a driver leaving the food at the doorstep rather than an in-person exchange.

Marriott International on Monday said about 20 of its hotels in India are ready to offer home delivery of food as part of an agreement with Swiggy amid COVID-19 disruptions. As part of the initiative, "Marriott on Wheels" delivery service will now be available in several cities including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Agra, Pune, Mumbai, Coimbatore and Goa. This facility will extend to additional cities, as more hotels join the service provider, according to the company.

"As we navigate and adapt ourselves to the new normal in all aspects of life, there will be a new balance in everything we do including our approach to the business of hospitality,"

Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International, said in a statement.

"The overall lifestyle changes and the manner in which we do business will have us taking a step out of the box, to ideate and create new experiences that are meaningful, valuable and convenient for our customers," Govil said.

The hotels which are ready to serve via the Swiggy app are – the Marriott Suites Pune; Fairfield by Marriott Pune, Kharadi; JW Marriott Bengaluru; JW Marriott Kolkata; JW Marriott New Delhi; The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore; Courtyard by Marriott Hebbal; Le Meridien Hyderabad; Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram; Westin Pune; Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai; Westin Chennai; Sheraton Hyderabad; Sheraton Grand Whitefield Bangalore; JW Marriott Chandigarh; Courtyard by Marriott Agra; Sheraton Grand at Brigade Gateway; Courtyard by Marriott Hinjewadi; Fairfield by Marriott, Coimbatore; and W Goa.

