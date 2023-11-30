Urvashi Rautela's birkin bag is EXPENSIVE than your dream home, it costs...!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Urvashi Rautela's birkin bag is EXPENSIVE than your dream home

Urvashi Rautela recently shared a stunning photo from her vacation, creating a buzz on social media. The Bollywood actress, known for her versatile fashion sense, looked fabulous in a standout pink swimsuit designed by Elisabetta Franchi. But what grabbed people's attention was the hefty price tags of the designer pieces she effortlessly showcased.

If reports are to be believed, the Elisabetta Franchi swimsuit, perfectly highlighting her toned figure with its plunging neckline, costs a staggering ₹28,000, reflecting sheer opulence. Additionally, underneath her swimsuit, she wore a Victoria’s Secret Wicked Unlined Lace Balconette Bra worth ₹6,000.

To shield her eyes from the sun and add a touch of sophistication, Urvashi chose the Versace Medusa Runway Square Sunglasses, priced at ₹35,500. The actress undoubtedly has a flair for making a style statement, and these sunglasses added the perfect finishing touch to her glamorous vacation look. However, what truly stood out was Urvashi’s super-expensive bag.

Urvashi elevated her ensemble with the iconic Hermes Lime Green Birkin Alligator Palladium Hardware Bag, renowned for its exclusivity and luxury, with a jaw-dropping price tag of ₹70,01,324.40. This highlights that Urvashi’s vacation style is a true extravaganza of high-end fashion, with the cost of her bag alone being enough to buy a luxurious bungalow.

A couple of months back, Urvashi hit the headlines when she lost her mobile phone during the high-voltage India-Pakistan match which was held in Ahmedabad as a part of the ongoing ICC World Cup.

The actress took to her official X account and shared that she lost her "24-carat real gold iPhone" at the stadium.

The actress reportedly spent hours of the match in distress and registered an official complaint with the police. Narrating her ordeal, she wrote on X, "Lost my 24-carat real gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP. #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspa."

