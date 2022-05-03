Summer Fashion Guide: Styles and trends you cannot miss this season

Follow us on Image Source : LAVANYA Styles and trends you cannot miss

Summer Fashion is loaded with fun florals and soft pastels. With the mercury climbing fast, many people try to choose clothes that are not just easy and breezy to wear but also cool to the eyes. The definition of summer fashion hasn't much changed over the years. However, many new styles and trends have been added to the long list. We have curated some of the best styles and trends for you to look like a million dollars this summer.

Go all out with florals

This floral dress from Deebaco’s Spring/Summer collection is a must-have in your wardrobe. Easy breezy and summer appropriate, it is the perfect fit for a get-together with friends or a relaxed day out. Rendered in beautiful floral print, this silhouette is something that everyone has to have in their closet! Apart from this, Deebaco’ Spring/Summer’22 collection has summer dresses in pretty prints and solid colours, skirts with detailing such as ruffles and frills, tops with a new take on collars and much more.

Floral Printed Saree

While easy-breezy dresses never go out of style, sarees are a hit in summers as well. Cool floral prints or bright colours enhance the beauty of this piece of clothing and makes one look elegant. This floral printed saree by Lavanya The Label is the perfect fit to flaunt your curves and look heavenly in summers. The georgette saree ensures that feels as good as it looks on you.

Cool oversized shirts

Well, oversized clothes never fail to uplift the look. This pink side panel shirt by Chique is the perfect example of the same. The cool pink lotus print and breezy style work to refresh the mood. It helps stay cool in summers and also makes you look chic. All you have to do is pair it with cotton pants or palazzos to complete your look.