Priyanka Chopra makes royal appearance in extravagant bold pink gown for an event | Photos

Priyanka Chopra has always managed to impress fashion critics and fans with her impeccable looks. Not only she won hearts for her stunning appearances on screen but also for her sartorial choices. The actress recently attended an event for Bulgari in Dubai. Priyanka, who is the global ambassador of the luxury label, dished out the royalty in pink by wearing a bold gown for the occasion. She also shared pictures of herself from the event on Instagram, leaving us, fans and her husband-singer Nick Jonas, speechless.

Priyanka Chopra's look

Priyanka donned a glamorous fuchsia pink gown, which she paired with a trailing satin cape. Celebrity stylist Law Roach styled the actress in the breathtaking ensemble. She chose a sleeveless body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline with shimmering jewels from Bulgari. She completed her look with a diamond neckpiece and ring.

Setting Instagram on fire, Priyanka Chopra dropped her pictures and wrote, What a gorgeous evening celebrating @bulgari’s Eden, Garden of Wonders collection in Dubai with my dear friend @jc.babin.

@lucia_silvestri, your exquisite designs are so beautiful, and bring so much joy to everyone who wears them. I’m so proud to be your ambassador."

After PeeCee's post went viral, her husband Nick Jonas couldn't stop himself from complimenting her. Taking to the comment section of the post, he wrote, "Hottie."

Priyanka Chopra has been inspiring millions with her fashion choices. Earlier, the actress attended the 'Women in Cinema' event at the film festival dressed in a bright yellow satin gown. She paired it up with a similarly coloured floor-length cape along with a diamond necklace and a glimmering bracelet.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra

The global star will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be a tale of friendship. It is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

