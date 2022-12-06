Akshay Kumar kickstarts shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar's 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat' | DEETS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has begun the shooting for his Marathi venture Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. Sharing the update on his social media account, the Khiladi of Bollywood, in Hindi, wrote, “Today I am starting the shooting of Marathi film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat‘ in which I am lucky to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji. I will do my best by taking inspiration from her life and the blessing of Mother Jijau! Keep your blessings on us.”

Director Mahesh Manjrekar’s Marathi period drama ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ starring Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is produced by Vaseem Qureshi. The film is all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

