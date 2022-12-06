Ranveer Singh tries to steal cake from Pooja Hegde but ends up in disappointment | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde

Ranveer Singh couldn't get the cake! The actor, who will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, shared a throwback video where he is trying to steal some cake from his co-actor, Pooja Hedge. The 'Simmba' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted the clip. He wanted to eat a piece of cake but Pooja refused him as she wishes to gulp it all, leaving Ranveer disappointed. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Sharing is caring, but @hegdepooja only cares about cake! #throwback #onset #cirkusthischristmas #shoot."

Pooja reacted to the post and wrote, "I care about you maintaining ur figure, Pams! Looking out for ya...making sure u stick to ur diet. That biscoff cake though #sorrynotsorrry." As soon as he shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with laughing emoticons.

For the unversed, Ranveer and Pooja are working together in the film 'Cirkus' which is scheduled to release on December 23. Director Rohit Shetty marks his fourth collaboration with Bollywood live-wire Ranveer Singh with the upcoming release of their film 'Cirkus'. At the trailer launch event of the film, Shetty was asked about choosing Ranveer for the film, to which he replied, "His energy and dedication. He is very hardworking. Once he gets into the character he only thinks about the film."

Cirkus is inspired by Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma play double roles in it. The three minutes long trailer begins with Ranveer, who is known as an 'Electric Man' and works in a circus. He and Varun's characters in the movie are dealing with doppelganger issues. The movie will also feature Sanjay Mishra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddharth Jadhav and Johhny Lever in terrific comedic performances.

Set in the 1960s, 'Cirkus' trailer revolves around Ranveer in a dual role, with both the twins unaware of each other's existence. While Ranveer has two love interests in Pooja and Jacqueline already, he is joined by actor-wife Deepika Padukone for a song in the trailer. Deepika will be seen dancing in a special song with Ranveer. With the trailer, Rohit also gives a hint of the new universe he is planning to create with the Golmaal franchise.

Latest Entertainment News