Priyanka Chopra sets internet on fire in yellow swimsuit, gives 'Dostana' vibes with water scooter ride

Priyanka Chopra, who has been inspiring millions with her sartorial choices, set the temperatures soaring in her bright yellow swimsuit. The actress took to her social media platform and shared glimpses to reveal that she spent the weekend unwinding in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka treated fans with a series of pictures and videos from the aforementioned location where she visited to attend the Red Sea Film Festival.

With her latest pictures, Priyanka brought back memories of Dostana and Baywatch as the 'Desi girl' set the internet on fire with her bikini pictures. In the first top-angle picture, Priyanka was seen dressed in a bright yellow swimsuit enjoying the waves and sun while laying on the floor of the boat.

In the second photo, Priyanka posed for the camera with a glass in her hand. She shared a selfie of herself in a pink striped dress and a pair of sunglasses along with a beautiful backdrop. In the next picture, Priyanka was seen posing against a postered wall while wearing a printed co-ord set. In a white printed outfit, holding a bird in her hand. She also posed with her friend on the boat.

The 'Mary Kom' actress also shared a series of videos in which she was seen riding a water scooter like a pro. Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, "Weekend vibes ." ALSO READ: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya are married; FIRST photos of the couple from wedding surface online

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra attended the 'Women in Cinema' event at the film festival dressed in a bright yellow satin gown. She paired it up with a similarly coloured floor-length cardigan along with a diamond necklace and a glimmering bracelet. The 40-year-old actor earlier walked the red carpet at the film festival in a sheer beige gown with extra-long sleeves, forming a train.

The global star will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

