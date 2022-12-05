Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya are married; FIRST photos of the couple from wedding surface online

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HANSIKAMOTWANIMYJAAN Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani and her boyfriend-entrepreneur Sohael Kathuriya tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on Sunday (December 4) in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. Several photos and videos from the couple's wedding have surfaced online. They had an intimate ceremony attended by their family members and close friends. Hansika looked blissful as a bride and seemed as if she could not contain her excitement. For D-day, the actress donned a beautiful traditional red lehenga and accessorised it with bold jewellery and red 'Chura' (bangles).

Sohael, on the other hand, looked dapper in an all-ivory sherwani look. In the first wedding picture, Hansika is seen posing with her bride squad. Hansika walked down the aisle under the roses. The couple exchanged garlands in the varmala ceremony with fireworks in the background. In a video, Hansika and Sohael were seen holding hands after the ceremony as man and wife. Also, in one photo shared by Hansika's fanpage, Sohael is seen planting a kiss on Hansika's forehead.

Here have a look at pictures and videos from their wedding bash:

Hansika and Sohael's wedding rituals began on December 2 in Jaipur. On December 4, the couple celebrated Haldi and the photos from the pre-wedding event were trending on social media. The bride and groom were twinning in beautiful white floral outfits.

At her Mehendi ceremony, Hansika looked stunning in an orange and yellow tie-dye sharara. She smiled from ear to ear at the function that was attended by her family members and close friends. Hansika complemented her look with a low ponytail, silver jhumkas and light make-up perfect for the occasion. In the pictures, her hand was seen with wedding henna and the beautiful pattern was something to be admired.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hansika Motwani started her career as a child artist in TV serials like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Son Pari. She was also part of Hrithik Roshan’s hit film Koi Mil Gaya. In Bollywood, she has done films like Aap Kaa Surroor, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. Her 50th film project Maha was released earlier this year. Up next, she will be featured in the Tamil film Rowdy Baby.

