INSIDE Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya's white floral-themed pre-wedding festivities | Photos, Videos

Hansika Motwani is all set to marry entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya in a lavish ceremony on Sunday (December 4). The couple's pre-wedding festivities are in full swing, and it seems they are enjoying every moment ahead of their special day. The couple will wed at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. After Mehendi and Sufi night, now several pictures and videos of Hanshika and Sohael are doing rounds from a pre-wedding party, probably the Haldi ceremony, wherein the to-be bride and groom are twinning in beautiful white floral outfits.

In the photos and videos, Hansika looked blissful as a bride-to-be and seemed as if she could not contain her excitement. Here have a look at more pictures from their pre-wedding bash:

Hansika Motwani's Mehendi look

At her Mehendi ceremony, Hansika looked stunning in an orange and yellow tie-dye sharara. She smiled from ear to ear at the function that was attended by her family members and close friends. Hansika complemented her look with a low ponytail, silver jhumkas and light make-up perfect for the occasion. In the pictures, her hand was seen with wedding henna and the beautiful pattern was something to be admired. Two Mehendi artists applied henna on her hands as she soaked in the wedding fever.

Hansika Motwani's Paris proposal

Earlier, Hansika Motwani shared some glimpses of her dreamy proposal by her long-time beau and announced her engagement on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, Motwani is seen relishing a fairytale wedding proposal. Kathuria is shown to be on his knees, presenting Motwani with a ring, in front of the Eiffel Tower. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Now and Forever (black heart emoji)." Sohael also commented, "I love you my life (red heart emoji) #NowAndForever."

Hansika Motwani's Career

On the professional front, Hansika Motwani started her career as a child artist in TV serials like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Son Pari. She was also part of Hrithik Roshan’s hit film Koi Mil Gaya. In Bollywood, she has done films like Aap Kaa Surroor, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. Her 50th film project Maha was released earlier this year. Up next, she will be featured in the Tamil film Rowdy Baby.

