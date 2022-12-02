Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya dance at mehendi ceremony, actress is blissful bride-to-be | PICS & VIDEOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HANSIKA.OFFICIAAL Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya will wed on December 4

Hansika Motwani is all set to marry entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya in a lavish ceremony on December 4. The couple will wed at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The lavish destination wedding will surely create memories of a lifetime for the actress and her husband-to-be and the festivities have already started. Hansika celebrated her mehendi ceremony and moments from the time are going viral on social media. In the photos and videos, Hansika looked blissful as a bride-to-be and seemed as if she could not contain her excitement.

Hansika Motwani's mehendi look

At her mehendi ceremony, Hansika looked stunning in an orange and yellow tie-dye sharara. She smiled from ear to ear at the function that was attended by her family members and close friends. Hansika complemented her look with a low ponytail, silver jhumkas and light make-up perfect for the occasion. In the pictures, her hand was seen with wedding henna and the beautiful pattern was something to be admired. Two mehendi artists applied henna on her hands as she soaked in the wedding fever.

Read: Jubin Nautiyal injured after falling from staircase, discharged after surgery

Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya dance at mehendi ceremony

Hansika Motwani's husband-to-be Sohael Khaturiya also joined her at the mehendi ceremony. When henna was applied to her hands, Sohael sat besides her and even danced. As the music played, Hansika could not stop herself from grooving to beats and broke into some steps. Fans of Hansika are loving their chemistry as the fun moments from the pre-wedding festivities continue to go viral on social media.

Read: An Action Hero review by Shehnaaz Gill, actress has this to say about Ayushmann Khurrana's film

Hansika Motwani engaged in Paris

Hansika Motwani had earlier shared some glimpses of her dreamy proposal. Sohael Khaturiya went down on his knees and proposed marriage to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Sharing some pictures from the time, the actress wrote, "Now and Forever (black heart emoji)." Sohael commented on the post, "I love you my life (red heart emoji) #NowAndForever (sic)."

Latest Entertainment News