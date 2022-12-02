Jubin Nautiyal rushed to hospital after singer gets injured in accident

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUBIN NAUTIYAL Jubin Nautiyal

Jubin Nautiyal met with an accident in the early hours of Thursday and was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. The singer broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase. Jubin, who has been in the news for his recent trending songs "Tu Saamne Aaye," "Manike," "Bana Sharabi," among others will undergo surgery for his right arm after the accident, sources tell us. He has been advised to not use his right arm.

Meanwhile, it was only last week, that Jubin performed at a live concert in Dubai. Talking about the same, Jubin said in a statement: "I always had a fulfilling experience performing for the warm crowd of Dubai. I am quite excited to perform there and be able to continue entertaining my fans."

The singer further mentioned: "It will be a festive season in a few days and I couldn't think of a better way in an attempt to begin the celebration and keep the festive spirits high and heal through music."

For the unversed, Singer Jubin has established himself as one of the frontrunners in the Indian music scene with global hits like "Raataan Lambiyaan," "Lut Gaye," "Humnava Mere," and "Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum,", "Tum Hi Aana," "Bewafa Tera Masoon Chehra". With a voice that's soothing and encapsulating, Jubin is undeniably ruling the hearts of fans across countries.

