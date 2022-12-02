Nora Fatehi appears before ED as witness; Jacqueline Fernandez is the accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar's case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORA FATEHI, JACQUELINE Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez

Nora Fatehi appeared before Enforcement Directorate(ED) in Delhi concerning Sukesh Chandrashekhar's case. In the Rs 200 Cr money laundering case, ED has made Nora a witness, whereas Jacqueline Fernandes is the accused. The two Bollywood celebrities have been called by the investigating agencies multiple times for questioning.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently filed its second supplementary charge sheet naming Jacqueline as an accused. On September 26, the court had granted interim protection from arrest to her. Nora Fatehi had recorded their statements as witnesses in the case.

In September Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi was called to the office of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police to join the investigation in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Pinky Irani, an associate of Chandrashekhar, was also at the EOW office then. Both were confronted by the EOW officials.

Earlier, assets and fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Jacqueline were attached by the ED. The probe agency termed these gifts and properties as "proceeds" of crime received by the actor.

In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar, who introduced him to Bollywood actors. It had been alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky used to choose expensive gifts for Jacqueline and drop them at her residence after Chandrashekhar made the payments.

Last December, the probe agency had filed the first charge sheet in this matter. As per reports, Chandrashekhar has spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities. A few had refused to accept gifts from him.

Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar. In April last year, Chandrashekhar was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader, among others.

-- inputs by Atul Bhatia

