Friday, December 02, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Nora Fatehi appears before ED as witness; Jacqueline Fernandez is the accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar's case

Nora Fatehi appears before ED as witness; Jacqueline Fernandez is the accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar's case

Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been questioned by ED multiple times in connection to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's money laundering case. Allegedly, he has spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: December 02, 2022 13:01 IST
Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORA FATEHI, JACQUELINE Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez

Nora Fatehi appeared before Enforcement Directorate(ED) in Delhi concerning Sukesh Chandrashekhar's case. In the Rs 200 Cr money laundering case, ED has made Nora a witness, whereas Jacqueline Fernandes is the accused. The two Bollywood celebrities have been called by the investigating agencies multiple times for questioning. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently filed its second supplementary charge sheet naming Jacqueline as an accused. On September 26, the court had granted interim protection from arrest to her. Nora Fatehi had recorded their statements as witnesses in the case.

In September Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi was called to the office of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police to join the investigation in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Pinky Irani, an associate of Chandrashekhar, was also at the EOW office then. Both were confronted by the EOW officials.

Earlier, assets and fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Jacqueline were attached by the ED. The probe agency termed these gifts and properties as "proceeds" of crime received by the actor.

In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar, who introduced him to Bollywood actors. It had been alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky used to choose expensive gifts for Jacqueline and drop them at her residence after Chandrashekhar made the payments.

Last December, the probe agency had filed the first charge sheet in this matter. As per reports, Chandrashekhar has spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities. A few had refused to accept gifts from him.

Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar. In April last year, Chandrashekhar was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader, among others.

Related Stories
Hit song 'Jehda Nasha' gets a remake with Ayushmann and Nora; fans say 'Firse watt laga denge'

Hit song 'Jehda Nasha' gets a remake with Ayushmann and Nora; fans say 'Firse watt laga denge'

An Action Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana-Nora Fatehi's sizzling number 'Jehda Nasha' OUT

An Action Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana-Nora Fatehi's sizzling number 'Jehda Nasha' OUT

Nora Fatehi recounts slapping her co-star, actress says 'he pulled my hair'

Nora Fatehi recounts slapping her co-star, actress says 'he pulled my hair'

FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi makes audience sweat as she dances to Saki Saki at football fanfest

FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi makes audience sweat as she dances to Saki Saki at football fanfest

-- inputs by Atul Bhatia

Don't miss these:

RM roots for 'sexy man' J-Hope, Jin drops flirty compliment; check out BTS members' fun banter

Jubin Nautiyal rushed to hospital after singer gets injured in accident

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Top News

Latest News