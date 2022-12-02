RM roots for 'sexy man' J-Hope, Jin drops flirty compliment; check out BTS members' fun banter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jin, J-Hope, RM

Be it on stage, in dance rehearsals or on social media, BTS members sure know how to win the hearts of ARMY. The K-pop stars have been very active on the Internet lately, and their fans are loving every bit of it. Recently, when J-Hope posted photos on his Instagram account, his bandmates lined up to shower compliments on the artist and root for him.

RM aka Kim Namjoon was quick to react to J-Hope's latest photo. He called him a sexy man. In response, the 'Jack in the Box' hitmaker wrote in Korean, "Can you feel this sexy??" Not just RM but Jin too showed up to complement his friend. "Lmfao who is that?" he wrote. Replying in the same spirit, J-Hope wrote back 'LOL'. The fan banter of these South Korean artists on Instagram has won the hearts of BTS fans. Take a look:

In the photos shared by J-Hope, the K-pop singer is seen wearing an all-black outfit. The photos are from a recent event when the BTS rapper arrived in style for the Mnet Asian Music Awards, being held in Japan's Osaka. Take a look at his stunning photos here:

Meanwhile, BTS members who announced a hiatus to focus on their solo projects are thriving in the music space. While Jin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook have already released their solo albums and songs, RM is gearing up for his individual stint with album Indigo. Jimin and V aka Kim Taehyung, on the other hand, are yet to announce their projects.

Away from the music space, Jin, the eldest member of the K-pop superband BTS, is set to join a front-line Army boot camp north of Seoul this month to start his mandatory military service. The 29-year-old is set to enter the boot camp of a front-line Army division in Yeoncheon, 60 km north of the capital, on December 13 and undergo a five-week training programme, according to Yonhap News Agency. After the basic training, Jin will be assigned to a local unit.

The vocalist announced his plan to serve in the military after the band's concert in the southern port city of Busan last month. All able-bodied men are obliged to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.

