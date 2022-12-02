An Action Hero review by Shehnaaz Gill, actress has this to say about Ayushmann Khurrana's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Ayushmann Khurrana, Shehnaaz Gill

Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero has a star-studded screening in Mumbai. Shehnaaz Gill was among many popular faces of B-town who landed at the cinema hall to extend their support to Anand L Rai's film also starring Jaideep Ahlawat. After watching the film, Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz, who is known for her candid personality turned to Twitter to share her review of the film.

"Mazza aagaya!!! Kya film hai…Full on action, drama and Ayushmann aur Jaideep ke punchlines ke timings ka kya hi kehna! amazing film by Anirudh Iyer! Bilkul miss Matt karna….. Watch it now," she tweeted.

For the evening, Shehnaaz was seen dressed in a gorgeous green dress with minimal makeup and jewelry. Her photos from the screening have also surfaced online. Take a look:

Talking about the film, in the latest Bollywood film, Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for portraying the boy next door and relatable characters in his movies, is seen as a flamboyant Hindi movie star. Touted as a slick thriller, the film is directed by Anirudh Iyer, produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar.

Opening up about An Action Hero, Ayushmann told the media that while shooting for the film, the actor felt like he was making a debut all over again. He had to unlearn a lot of things to get into the groove for the character. Talking about it, the actor said, "It felt like I was making my debut in the Hindi film industry while filming for 'An Action Hero'. I have never explored this genre in my career so I had to unlearn and learn many things to pull off this role effectively on screen. I had a lot of fun and I hope audiences will appreciate what I have tried to do on screen with a disruptive film like 'An Action Hero'".

He mentioned that the character is far from who he is in real life, "Also, my character, Manav, is far removed from who I am in real life. Manav is extravagant, spoiled, moody and a brat. So, to play him, I had to become someone else completely and channelise these traits."

An Action Hero has released in theaters on December 2.

