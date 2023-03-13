Oscars 2023: Jr NTR pays homage to India; his bandhgala outfit draws parallels to national animal - Tiger

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JR NTR Jr NTR pays homage to India

Oscars 2023: The team of SS Rajamouli's mega-blockbuster RRR made a stunning entry on the champagne carpet. Evidently, RRR team-- Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Rajamouli, whose song Naatu Naatu is competing for the Best Original Song, looked dashing as they posed together for a picture ahead of the ceremony. In the photo, the two leads donned black while the filmmaker looked elegant in a subtle purple kurta, which he paired with dhoti. Sharing the image on his Instagram, Ram Charan wrote, "Oscar ready!!" However, what caught everyone's attention was Jr NTR's traditional bandhgala which drew parallel to the national anthem, Tiger.

Jr NTR's Oscars outfit

RRR actor's black velvet custom-made bandhgala has gold metallic embroidery by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta, which drew parallels to the national animal of India - The Tiger. It also is an ode to the iconic interval scene from RRR. And so befitting is this symbolic attire for The Young Tiger, a moniker popularly used for NTR Jr. He paired the bandhgala with Brue & Bareskin leather shoes and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Designed to integrate Indian culture and the personality of the ‘Young Tiger’, the black velvet suit was a perfect combination of both. Speaking further about the tailored piece designer Gaurav Gupta said, “My idea behind creating this exquisite custom-made design for Mr. NTR Jr has been a combination of multiple elements. It is such a big moment for us to have Indian cinema being represented at probably the world’s largest platform - the Oscars. Thus it was important for me to have the outfit have an element of NTR's persona while also representing being a true global Indian. "

"And it all fits together beautifully with the antique Tiger embroidery on the black velvet bandhgala. The ‘ Tiger’ is an homage to India as it is our national animal along with a representation of NTR Jr who is also popularly known as ‘The Young Tiger’ and of course to RRR.”

The entire look together was deeply rooted in the Indian culture with a sweet homage to his character Komaram Bheem just like NTR had earlier promised.

