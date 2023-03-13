RRR For Oscars: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli walk the Oscars 2023 champagne carpet | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli walk the Oscars 2023 red carpet

RRR For Oscars: The team of SS Rajamouli's mega-blockbuster RRR arrived on the champagne carpet looking like perfection. While Ram Charan and Jr NTR twinned in black, the director chose a violet kurta and dhoti to mark their presence. Ram Charan's wife Upasana accompanied the actor to the 95th Academy Awards. Speaking on the champagne carpet, the star wife revealed she is here to support the RRR family and be there for her husband. Ram Charan also revealed that she is six months pregnant and the baby is bringing them more love and happiness.

Talking about Jr NTR, the superstar graced the Oscars 2023 champagne carpet in a classic black bandhgala with a symbolic tiger on his shoulder, designed by Gaurav Gupta. On the other hand, Ram Charan wore a classic Indo-western outfit. His pregnant wife glowed in a white saree and complimented her look with a low bun and subtle makeup. Check out the glimpse from the red carpet here-

'Naatu Naatu' from the iconic film 'RRR' by S.S. Rajamouli has been nominated in the Best Music (Original Song) category. 'Naatu Naatu' has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song is contending against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

RRR tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

