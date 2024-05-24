Need some desi fashion inspiration? Check out 5 ways to style the classic white kurta this summer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Need some desi style inspiration? Check out 5 ways to style the classic white kurta this summer

A white kurta is a staple in every woman’s wardrobe no matter the season. The timeless outfit gives a fresh and youthful appearance to your face and is a perfect blend of graceful and comfort. Take some inspiration from celebrities and check out 5 ways to style your white kurtas this summer.

Add a dashing pop of colour

Like Karishma Kapoor, keep your fits simple and classy with a kurta and bottoms. Explore styling by adding a pop of colour with bright yellow juttis and a bold lip colour. Karisma’s bright red lip attracts the eye to her face, enhancing her natural features and glow against the white fabric. A pair of bright yellow juttis to the side becomes a statement piece while she remains free and open. Keeping things simple with minimal and impact makeup and accessory choices can help you draw attention to your best features while allowing the natural elegance of the outfit to shine.

Explore shapes, textures and cuts

Take inspiration from Kiara Advani’s wardrobe and experiment with various textures and cuts on your kurta. Kiara’s white kurta is a combination of textures interplayed with an interesting cut on the neckline and a sleeveless design. Since the textures highlight the outfit, you can keep things simple with gold jewellery and a dupatta for additional festive glamour. Layering textures and shapes with jewellery can spice up your outfit for special occasions.

Save the day with a dramatic dupatta

Sara Ali Khan adds drama to her white kurta ensemble with a bright patterned dupatta. The details of the dupatta act as the singular statement piece to her outfit with shades of pink and yellow, ruffles and interesting textural elements that add a dash of fun and quirkiness to the piece. You can further pair the dupatta with handmade cloth bangles and add cohesiveness to the overall look. Keep things dramatic with parted hair and a subtle smoky eye to grab the spotlight.

Add a touch of gold

Take it from the Khan’s to give us the best fashion advice. Kareena Kapoor Khan reminds us to always go extra and add a touch of gold to the simple white kurta. With a dramatic gold sequined jacket and big statement earrings. The sequined jacket adds a festive glam to the look and makes sure you sparkle all day. A pair of dramatic dangling statement earrings draws attention to your neckline and face, by making it look slimmer and more defined. Additionally, wearing a clean hairstyle like a slicked-back bun makes you look extra classy and paired with the detail of a clean white French manicure, the look is bound to capture eyes and hearts.

Experiment with bold makeup

The beauty guru is on everyone’s mood boards this festive season with her shimmering golden eye makeup and smoky eyeliner that adds a sultry edge to the elegant attire. Sporting a nude lip and some highlighter focused on the cheekbones, gives your outfit the Diwali glow perfect for the festival or even an intimate evening gathering. Coupled with a pearl dupatta, the look is bold and yet graceful for the season.

Try using these tips the next time you wear a white kurta and add something fresh to your summer fashion game.

ALSO READ: Want to spice up your eyewear game? Follow this guide to select the perfect summer sunglasses