Navratri 2023: Stylish hacks to elevate your festive wardrobe affordably

For the festive season of Navratri, the celebrations across the country are in full swing. The joy and celebrations that this time of year brings, as well as the style, colour, and vitality it offers, are widely celebrated. In India, the festive season is also a time to 'dress to impress' and put your best foot forward in the ongoing competition to see who has the best sense of style.

But let's face it, looking your absolute best also comes with an added stress on your wallet. The festive season is popularly synonymous with excessive shopping, getting the right accessories that complement your look, and experimenting with your personal style without breaking your bank.

Dressing up for special occasions does not have to be a financial burden, in fact, it can be a fun and rewarding creative exercise along with an opportunity to let your imagination run wild and transform your wardrobe into a playground for self-expression. So, rather than dreading the cost, savour the excitement of crafting your own unique style by mixing and matching existing clothing, accessorising wisely, and opting for sustainable fashion to create memorable festive looks.

Neha Jain, the senior design head of Latin Quarters, has shared her wardrobe's stylish hacks, which will surely enhance your festive fashion economically.

Shop from Wardrobe: Experiment with the art of Mixing and Matching - Before you rush to the nearest mall, take a closer look at what you already own. This is your chance to be your very own stylist! Mix and match different pieces to create new and exciting outfit combinations. Accessorise Wisely: The Power of Little Things - Accessories are the unsung heroes of festive fashion. They have the magical ability to transform a plain outfit into something spectacular. Consider investing in statement pieces such as bold necklaces, sparkling earrings, or a statement belt. Make the right investments in timeless or versatile pieces - When you do decide to buy new items, choose versatile pieces that can be worn on various occasions. Versatile pieces can be dressed up or down to suit different festive events. Re-fashion your old clothes - Revamping your old clothing can be a pocket-friendly and creative way to infuse fresh life into your festive wardrobe. In this endeavour, it's vital to choose garments that boast high-quality fabrics and vibrant colours, enabling them to gracefully adapt to your new fashion aspirations. The art of Renting & Borrowing - Renting or borrowing clothing for a festive look is a sustainable and budget-friendly option. This approach not only reduces the need for constant purchases but also minimises the environmental impact of the fashion industry, which often leads to excessive waste.

