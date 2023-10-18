Weight Loss: Kuttu vs singhara — which is better?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Buckwheat flour provides heat while water chestnut flour provides cold elements

Navratri season is going on in full swing and fasting ideas are making everyone crazy. While the easy options are fruits, potato, kuttu atta (buckwheat flour), sabundana, singhara atta (water chestnut flour), etc., but do you know which atta is more healthy for your body? And do you know that both of them are useful in weight loss? Yes! you read that right, kuttu atta and singhara atta help in weight loss too, so, let us analyze which one is more useful for losing some extra weight.

Buckwheat Flour (Kuttu atta)

Consuming buckwheat during fasting is easily digested. The flour has a nutty flavor and is a gluten-free alternative to regular flour. Buckwheat flour produces heat in the body. Therefore its consumption is considered ideal during the fasting season. If someone is planning to lose weight and is suffering from high blood pressure and high cholesterol, then this flour is a great alternative to normal flour. Phosphorus, vitamins, magnesium, and zinc are found in buckwheat flour.

Buckwheat Flour For Weight Loss

Buckwheat flour works wonders in reducing weight. It contains 75 percent complex carbohydrates and 25 percent high-quality protein. It is considered ideal for those who want to lose weight. Consumption of this flour reduces weight rapidly. It contains fewer calories than normal flour. Apart from this, it is free from saturated fat and cholesterol and contains protein and fiber in large quantities. Iodine, magnesium, and iron are also obtained by consuming buckwheat flour. Being gluten-free, buckwheat flour is excellent for our digestion. It can provide amazing benefits for those trying to lose weight by removing gluten from their diet.

Water Chestnut Flour (Singhara Atta)

The water chestnut flour contains an abundant amount of nutrition. It is used in preparing many types of dishes. This flour is made from dried groundwater chestnut. To make flour, nuts are boiled or peeled and ground.

Water chestnut flour for weight loss

Water chestnut flour is rich in fiber. For those who don't know, fiber is digested slowly and thus prevents overeating. More potassium and less sodium are found in this flour. However, it helps in retaining water in the body. Additionally, it is a major source of complex carbohydrates and other energy-boosting elements such as calcium, iron, zinc, and phosphorus.

Including water chestnut flour in the diet will keep the energy level high. Flour does not contain cholesterol and is rich in many minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. Due to the presence of copper and riboflavin in flour, it helps in keeping thyroid problems away.

Which is better for weight loss?

Healthy properties are found in both flour varieties. However, buckwheat flour provides heat while water chestnut flour provides cold elements. Consumption of both flours provides rich nutrients and is a major source of weight loss. Therefore, you can consume both in balanced quantities.

