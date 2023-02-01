Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Fashion
  5. Murder Mystery 2 trailer has got everyone talking about Jennifer Aniston's Manish Malhotra lehenga

Murder Mystery 2 trailer has got everyone talking about Jennifer Aniston's Manish Malhotra lehenga

Jennifer Aniston looks stunning in an ivory lehenga for a beach wedding scene in the upcoming comedy film Murder Mystery 2. It will stream on Netflix from March 31.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: February 01, 2023 11:20 IST
Jennifer Aniston
Image Source : PTI Jennifer Aniston in Manish Malhotra lehenga

Murder Mystery 2 trailer has been released recently by Netflix. The comedy movie starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler will stream from March 31.  There is a unique India connection to the upcoming film and fans are loving it. The Friends actor has worn an ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga for an Indian wedding sequence in the movie. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the movie on Twitter on Monday night in which Aniston is seen taking part in the ceremony as a bridesmaid.

According to Manish Malhotra's team, renowned Hollywood costume designer Debra Mcguire picked the ivory-coloured chikankari lehenga as it was a beach wedding scene. The attire took approximately three months to create, includes "graduating rectangular motifs, intricately embroidered floral blouse with pearl droplets and a handmade back tassle". 

India Tv - Jennifer Aniston

Image Source : NETFLIX INDIAJennifer Aniston's ivory lehenga is designed by Manish Malhotra

India Tv - Jennifer Aniston

Image Source : NETFLIX INDIAHollywood costume designer Debra Mcguire picked Manish Malhotra's lehenga for Jennifer Aniston

Read: Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman makes statement in red cotton handloom saree 

Directed by Jeremy Garelick, Murder Mystery 2 takes place four years after Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Aniston) solved their first murder mystery. The two are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island. "Trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect," the plotline reads.

Related Stories
Farah Khan teases Karan Johar but gets roasted instead. Watch hilarious video

Farah Khan teases Karan Johar but gets roasted instead. Watch hilarious video

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran makes for perfect Indian bride in Manish Malhotra's lehenga

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran makes for perfect Indian bride in Manish Malhotra's lehenga

Wedding Season Style Tips: Slay like a Bollywood Star with fashion tips from Saurav Nagar

Wedding Season Style Tips: Slay like a Bollywood Star with fashion tips from Saurav Nagar

Read: Deepika Padukone shows how to match earrings with every outfit | PHOTOS

The film also stars Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani and Dany Boon. James Vanderbilt has penned the movie. Vanderbilt is also producing it along with Sandler, Aniston, Tripp Vinson, James D Stern, AJ Dix and Allen Covert. Joseph Vecsey, Judit Maull, and Jonathan Loughran serve as co-producers. Murder Mystery 2 will start streaming on Netflix from March 31. 

 

(With PTI inputs)

Read More Lifestyle News

Click here to watch Budget 2023 Special Coverage on India TV
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Fashion Section

Top News

Related Fashion News

Latest News