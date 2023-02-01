Murder Mystery 2 trailer has got everyone talking about Jennifer Aniston's Manish Malhotra lehenga

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jennifer Aniston in Manish Malhotra lehenga

Murder Mystery 2 trailer has been released recently by Netflix. The comedy movie starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler will stream from March 31. There is a unique India connection to the upcoming film and fans are loving it. The Friends actor has worn an ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga for an Indian wedding sequence in the movie. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the movie on Twitter on Monday night in which Aniston is seen taking part in the ceremony as a bridesmaid.

According to Manish Malhotra's team, renowned Hollywood costume designer Debra Mcguire picked the ivory-coloured chikankari lehenga as it was a beach wedding scene. The attire took approximately three months to create, includes "graduating rectangular motifs, intricately embroidered floral blouse with pearl droplets and a handmade back tassle".

Directed by Jeremy Garelick, Murder Mystery 2 takes place four years after Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Aniston) solved their first murder mystery. The two are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island. "Trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect," the plotline reads.

The film also stars Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani and Dany Boon. James Vanderbilt has penned the movie. Vanderbilt is also producing it along with Sandler, Aniston, Tripp Vinson, James D Stern, AJ Dix and Allen Covert. Joseph Vecsey, Judit Maull, and Jonathan Loughran serve as co-producers. Murder Mystery 2 will start streaming on Netflix from March 31.

