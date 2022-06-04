From Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor actresses who rocked their black outfits like queens!

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED From Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor Indian actresses black outfits

Black is ALWAYS a good idea. Bollywood divas have always made a splash in their all-black ensembles and we think they can never go wrong with the colour! Here's our roundup of gorgeous stars who have rocked the colour with ease.

Tara Sutaria

Every outfit she picks, whether to attend a show or just for a regular day out, Tara Sutaria looks gorgeous. She is immensely fashionable and red-carpet-ready pretty much always.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin’s personal style reflects well on her choice of black outfits. She was seen sporting a semi-formal black velvet dress with very powerful key features like padded shoulders and dolman sleeves.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi’s top black dresses are either too glam to give a damn or sleek enough to make you go gaga over. She definitely works her outfits like a pro, always!

Sara Ali Khan

Count on Sara to sport the hottest trends from the international runways even when it comes to fool-proof black dresses. She looked elegant and classy in this black dress.

