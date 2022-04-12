Couple fashion goals: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's most stylish appearances till date

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @ALIATHINKER Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at their fashionable best

Bollywood's lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the nuptial knot on the 14th of April in a private ceremony. After dating for almost 5 years both have decided to take things forward and give their relationship a name. The couple is known to be one of the most stylish pair in the industry as they bring classic fashion to the forefront. They look fabulous in whatever outfits they carry. As fans are eagerly waiting for their wedding pictures, let's have a look at the most stylish appearnces of the couple.

Purple lehenga and dark blue kurta

Although actor Ranbir Kapoor is not a social media user, we get to see the glimpses of his fashion choies through his ladylove Alia Bhatt. The actress often share cute pictures of them on her Instagram handle. One of the most loved picture of the couple was shared by the actress on Diwali. She gave their fans a visual treat through a picture in which Alia was seen wearing a purple lehenga with a backless blouse sourced by ace designer Sabyasachi, whereas Ranbir dressed in a dark blue kurta with golden silver embroidery on the neckline.

White traditional outfits

A commercial video featuring the charming actors Alia and Ranbir together went viral on the internet. In which the couple was seen in different avatars among which the most talked about was the white traditional outfit of Alia and the white kurta of Ranbir.

Lemon green lehenga and white kurta

The couple looked dreamy as they posed for the picture at the Bollywood fashion diva Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception. Ranbir looked handsome in a white kurta and a jacket of the same color which had intricate detailing, whereas Alia was looking stunning in a lemon green colored lehenga with silver embroidery.

Black off-shoulder gown and blue suit

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bagged the top honor at the Filmfare 2019 where after receiving the trophies Alia’s award receiving speech made a lot of headlines. The actress expressed her feelings for the actor from the stage, which made him blush. In one of the pictures from the event, the duo was seen gazing deeply into each other's eyes. For the night the actress wore a black off-shoulder gown, whereas Ranbir kept it simple as he donned a blue suit.

Casuals

The duo was snapped together at Hydrabad for the motion poster launch of their upcoming film Brahmastra: part one. The gorgeous actress wore a blue sequin top and a matching mini skirt. On the other hand, Ranbir chose casual look, he wore a maroon tee and jeans. Both the actors were looking stylish as they posed together. The much-in-love duo looked their fashionable best.

The white gown and formal suit

The power couple Ranbir and Alia rocked the stage at the Zee Awards 2019 with their sartorial best. Ranbir won the best actor award for his film Sanju. None other than, his ladylove Alia announced his name from the stage and dedicated a few romantic lines to him. This made everyone’s heart melt. For the award function, the Raazi actress dressed up in a beautiful floral gown, and Ranbir decked up himself in a formal suit.

Yellow chiffon saree and silver sequins kurta

Brahmastra actors attended Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi at their house Antilia. The couple glowed in love as they posed for the media, they both looked every bit regal in traditional attire. For the celebration, Ranbir chose a white kurta with silver sequins all over it and paired it with grey trousers. On the other hand, Alia looked gorgeous in a yellow chiffon floral prints saree. She teamed it up with a plain hot pink blouse and heavy gold chandbalis.