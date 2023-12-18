Betty Cooper to Veronica: Decoding fashion game of The Archies cast

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Decoding fashion game of The Archies cast

The Archies' is one film that spotlights fashion like no other, set against the backdrop of the 1960s, is influenced by swinging 1960s hippies, The Beatles, and Mod culture. The patterns, frills, and body-fitting styles of that era were well-known. The Archies breathe new life into vintage looks by drawing inspiration from the funky disco era.

For Veronica Lodge played by Suhana Khan: Veronica defines refinement; her wardrobe consists of expensive and opulent items. Imagine preppy skirts and coats with fur trimmings. To radiate glitz, go for expensive purses and pearl jewelry.

For Archies Andrews played by Agashtya Nanda: The classic boy-next-door is shown wearing his varsity jacket, a classic representation of high school attractiveness. Wear it with sneakers and blue jeans for a carefree, athletic look.

For Reggie Mantle played Vedang Raina: Known for his preppy yet slightly riskier wardrobe selections, you may pull off his style by wearing a patterned sweater or a jacket with vivid stripes. Put your hair in a sleek, wicked style to accentuate its allure.

For Betty Cooper played by Khushi Kapoor: Team a pastel sweater with a knee-length skirt and saddle shoes to embody the ideal combination of sophistication and whimsy. To finish the look, choose ponytails and headbands.

For Jughead Jones played by Mihir Ahuja: Put on his signature S-shaped shirt and crown beanie to embody the carefree and casually stylish character. Pair it with jeans and a denim jacket to show off Jughead's carefree flair.

For the unversed, The Archies is Zoya Akhtar's portrayal of the 1960s era The Archies showcases her art of presenting the essence of the time. Presented on Netflix, the film features newcomers like Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Khushi Kapoor with seasoned actors like Alyy Khan and Vinay Pathak.

