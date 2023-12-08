5 ways to achieve a glam-yet-elegant look without overdoing it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ways to achieve a glam-yet-elegant look without overdoing it.

In the pursuit of getting a glamorous look, subtlety can be the key to elegance. Opt for refined attire over extravagant outfits, embracing subtle glamour with understated accessories. Cultivate a chic appearance with timeless styles and a polished ensemble that avoids excessive ornamentation. Foster a refined aesthetic by steering clear of over-the-top embellishments.

These five approaches ensure a glam-yet-elegant vibe without going overboard, allowing you to radiate sophistication and style during celebratory occasions. Strike the perfect balance between glamorous and tasteful, curating an ensemble that exudes celebration without sacrificing elegance.

Image Source : NAVYASA BY LIVANavyasa by Liva

Opt for Elegant Attire Instead of Extravagant Outfits

Select refined garments over overly ornate ensembles to strike the perfect balance between festivity and sophistication.

Embrace Subtle Glamour in Place of Flashy Fashion

Incorporate understated touches of glamour, choosing subtle accessories and details rather than flashy and ostentatious pieces.

Image Source : NAVYASA BY LIVANavyasa by Liva

Foster a Refined Aesthetic Instead of Opting for Excessive Embellishments

Cultivate an elevated and refined aesthetic by steering clear of excessive embellishments, and choosing classic and tasteful fashion pieces.

Cultivate a Chic Look without Resorting to Over-the-Top Styles

Achieve a stylish appearance by focusing on chic and timeless styles that exude festive vibes without being overly extravagant.

Curate a Polished Ensemble without Going Overly Ornamental

Craft a polished and well-coordinated look by avoiding excessive ornamentation and favouring well-structured and tasteful outfits.

Achieving a glamorous yet elegant look is all about finding the perfect balance between standing out and being tasteful. It is important to choose one statement piece, whether it be a bold dress or a statement accessory, and build the rest of the outfit around it. Overdoing it with too many bold elements can often result in an overwhelming and tacky look. Opting for neutral or muted tones can also help create a more sophisticated and refined aesthetic. Additionally, paying attention to the fit and fabric of the clothing can elevate the overall look.

