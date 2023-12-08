5 types of denim every woman must have in her wardrobe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Types of denim every woman must have in her wardrobe.

Denim has been a staple in women's fashion for decades, and it continues to be a versatile and timeless choice for any occasion. From classic blue jeans to trendy denim jackets, there are endless options for women to choose from when it comes to this fabric. But finding the best jeans for women that suit your figure is not easy. Whether you're after a killer pair of tight-fit jeans or channelling the '70s trend with a lil' flared number, searching for that perfect fit can feel like a daunting task.

Lee Cooper

Mid-Wash Skinny Jeans

A woman’s wardrobe is not complete without a pair of skinny jeans which can enhance your look instantly and make it young as ever. Put on your fancy shoes and carry that loud bag, everything fits perfectly with denim fashion.

Heavily Washed Distressed Bootcut Jeans

The bootcut is an absolute gem when it comes to denim shopping. Not only does it do all the cuts, but it has a wide range of sizes too. Our style statement stays true to the stylish jeans and is crafted without any stretch – this might sound unbelievable but means this pair will last you a lot longer.

Straight Fit Jeans

This straight-fit pair of jeans is a must-have for every wardrobe. Pair it with a formal shirt and carry it to work or style it with a kurti and flaunt your indo western glam.

Lee Cooper

Black Jeans

Black is mandatory in all shapes and sizes, complete your monochrome look with these fun black baggy jeans, a little rugged to give a layer of street style to your look.

Denim Delight

A trendy pair of denim jeans that effortlessly blends style and comfort. Whether it's a slim fit or a classic straight cut, denim is always in vogue. Choose a versatile shade that can be dressed up or down for any occasion.

