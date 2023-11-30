Celebrating 20 Years of Priyanka Chopra's Miss World Reign: A Rewatch of the Iconic Moment | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 20 Years of Priyanka Chopra's Miss World Reign

23 years ago, on this day, Bollywood-turned-global star Priyanka Chopra achieved a significant milestone by winning one of the most prestigious beauty pageant titles. She had secured the title of Miss World for India on November 30, 2000, at the young age of 18. Since then, she has evolved into a global icon, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Video: When Priyanka Crowned Miss World 2000

Priyanka initially stood out in the Miss India pageant, where she competed against other exceptionally talented women and secured a spot in the top three, earning her ticket to the world stage. The grand finale took place at the Millennium Dome in London, United Kingdom, where Priyanka faced fierce competition from 95 other beauty queens in the Miss World 2000 competition. Ultimately, she emerged victorious, with Miss Italy and Miss Turkey as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

What Priyanka Wore on Nov 30, 2000?

On the day of her crowning, Priyanka Chopra graced the stage in a stunning pink strapless gown featuring a plunging neckline, complemented by a sheer matching dupatta. To complete the elegant look, she adorned herself with a crochet-printed choker necklace. This moment marked the beginning of Priyanka's journey to becoming a global sensation.

Answers that made Priyanka Chopra the fifth Miss World

Priyanka Chopra was asked, “Who do you think is the most successful woman living today, and why?”

Her answer was, “There are a lot of people I admire, but one of the most admirable people is Mother Teresa, who has been so compassionate, considerate and kind.”

Although her response during the competition wasn't right, stating that Mother Teresa had passed away in 1997, Priyanka Chopra managed to leave a lasting impression on the judges, ultimately earning the coveted title of Miss World 2000.

Indians Who Have Been Crowned Miss World

Before Priyanka's triumph in 2000, India had seen success in the Miss World pageant with Reita Faria Powell winng the crown in 1966. Aishwarya Rai continued the legacy in 1994, followed by Diana Hayden in 1997 and Yukta Mookhey in 1999.

Priyanka Chopra marked a significant milestone in 2000, and the baton was later passed to Manushi Chillar, who brought home the title in 2017.

