Kriti Sanon channels her inner bohemian queen, wins the fashion battle

Kriti Sanon is soon transforming into one of Bollywood's most sought after actresses, courtesy her back-to-bach hits and great choice of movies. She is also not restricting herself when it comes to experimenting with different kinds of characters and genres. The actress who intially started out with romantic comedies has stepped into the genre of period dramas with Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat and is also touching serious topics like surrogacy in her next titled, Mimi. Kriti has also become quite experimental when it comes to her fashion outfits too. The actress is clearly ready to step out of her comfort zone donning 'different' outfits. Her recent looks have been a proof of her transition from a safe-player to a risk-taker.

The actress has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Panipat and is making back-to-back appearances in head-turning outfits. She was recently spotted rocking a slitted top with printed palazzo pants. We love how well the clashing prints are going we with each other. But what is truly exciting us is her choice of silver jewellery.

Her silver chandbalis are truly one of the best we have seen. The pearl detailing is making it stand out. Not to forget the multiple stacked silver bangles. Nude make-up with smokey eyes and half tied hair add to the whole Bohemian vibe of her look.

Prepping up a little before getting clicked.

What a beauty!

We absolutely love the outfit.

The actress who has been on a Bohemian high for a while now was spotted in a Nikita Mhaisalkar leopard print high-low dress stacked up with traditional jewellery. Crimped hair, multiple bangles and smokey eyes made for a head-turning Bohemian look.

What do you think about her look? Yay or nay?

Related Video