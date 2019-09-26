All the best celebrity looks from awards night that we are drooling on

If there's one place where every Bollywood star is seen in all their majesty, it's always the awards night. Last night, at an award function the B-town put their best foot forward and made the night look bright! Here are our most favourite fashion looks of the night. Have a look!
1. Alia Bhatt
The very bubbly and ever cheerful Alia looked sizzling in a Michael Costello glitter dress with an asymmetrical hemline. The dress featured a thigh-high slit and a drape over one shoulder with a white bandeau underneath. She kept her makeup fresh and simple but went for a dramatic but clean bed-head hair look.
2. Kriti Sanon
Our forever favourite muse @kritisanon wearing @monishajaising from our latest collection “Desert Rose” at the #VogueBeautyAwards @vogueindia last night Styled by @sukritigrover #SukritiGroverForStyleCell Photo courtesy @kunalgupta91 HMU @aasifahmedofficial @danielcbauer Jewellery @occasionsfinejewellery @irasvajewellery #MonishaJaising #Couture #KritiSanon #Vogue #VogueBeautyAwards #SukritiGrover #StyleCell
Looking radiant in a bright pink Monisha Jaising number, Kriti Sanon was one of the best-dressed celebrities at the Vogue awards night. The pretty pink number featured a halter-neck and a thigh-high slit. With gelled pulled back hair and simple makeup, she let her dress take the center stage and shined all the way through it. The jewelled heels by Zara were a perfect addition to the already perfect look.
3. Sara Ali Khan
@saraalikhan95 💖💖 Vogue beauty awards 💄🌶🖤♠️ 📸: @shivangi.kulkarni 💋: @adrianjacobsofficial @kunwarkavye 💇♀️: @the.mad.hair.scientist 👗: @anaitashroffadajania Retouching by : @nakulbind Thank you 🙏🏻 @vogueindia #saraalikhan #fashionportraits #fashionphotography #portraitphotography #potrait #photography #bollywood #actor #fashion #vogue #voguebeautyawards #voguebeautyawards2019 #shivangikulkarniphotography
Sara Ali Khan has become a pro at serving 'lewks' and honestly, we aren't complaining. Wearing a gorgeous black gown with a high-slit, the
4. Rakul Preet Singh
Looking super hot in a brick red Hila and Kristian Aadnevik number, Rakul Preet turned heads at the awards function. The dress featured see-through sleeves and keyhole opening in the front. She paired it with Charles & Keith heels and
5. Malaika Arora
Looking splendid in a white Hila and Kristian Aadnevik gown with a thigh-high slit, Malaika Arora looked no older than 28. The beautiful lacy number fitted her body at the right points and accentuated her best features.
6. Kalki Koechlin
Starting the day on a very fashionable note with Kalki Koechlin (@kalkikanmani)... Outfit - H&M Conscious Exclusive @hm #hmindia #hmconsciousexclusive Jewellery- @goenkaindia and @renuoberoiluxuryjewellery Styled by - @who_wore_what_when HMU - @_pratiksha_n Photos - @anurag_kabburphotography
Kalki channelled really strong 'Great Gatsby' vibes at the Vogue beauty awards night. She looked splendid in a beautiful ruffled romantic dress by H&M Conscious, with a deep neckline. Wearing her hair up in waves, she added a bold red lip and dramatic eyes. Ruby coloured earrings and ring added the much-required colour to her beige dress.
7. Rhea Chakraborty
💜Of the little bird that flies Off the tree all alone sometimes Of the bystander watching with desire Of wanting the bird to fly higher Of love of love that seldom exists Of innocence her eyes cannot resist Of those birds and those lovers Nothing lasts forever. 💜 #voguebeautyawards2019 Styled by my best @sanamratansi 💜( assisted by @nikhitaniranjan ) Outfit @naumanpiyarji ☂️ Jewellery @studio.metallurgy @minerali_store Makeup&hair- @tush_91 📸 - @shivam_maini_
The actress took the risk of ditching a gown for the event and totally pulled it off. She chose a pant-suit with cut-out details in the brightest shade of violet we've ever seen. Sleek hair parted to the side with basic make-up, she looked like a total babe!