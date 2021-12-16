Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh burn the oomph quotient at Red Sea Fest as they promote 83

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took over the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival. The couple went to Dubai to promote the latest sports drama 83, which was screened at the festival. They raised the oomph quotient at the event in Jeddah. Deepika Padukone made a flamboyant style statement in a mermaid-style pink coloured frilly gown with dramatic sleeves. She paired the look with diamond earrings. The actress' on point nude makeup and hair bun enhanced her look strongly. On the other hand, Ranveer wore an eccentric yellow suit paired with a statement hat and cravat.

Also joining them on the red carpet was film director Kabir Khan, his wife-actress Mini Mathur, former cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi. Former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath too attended the event.

Take a look:

Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘83’ is certainly one of the most anticipated films of 2021, revolving around India's historic 1983 World Cup win. Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated this Christmas on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.