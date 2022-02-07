Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK This Propose Day, confess your love to your crush in THESE unconventional ways

Highlights After Rose Day, couples will now be celebrating Propose Day on February 8

We are sure that you might be looking out for some unique ways to impress your loved ones

Here's a list of the most creative proposal ideas that will get surely make you get a 'yes'

Propose Day 2022: Love is a bond of a lifetime and making your partner feel a little during Valentine’s week is a way of showing that they have a special place in your life. Propose Day comes after the celebration of Rose Day is over and is the best occasion to express your love to your partner/crush. Not only this but it is the best opportunity to pop the question if you haven't. Since it is the most important question, it needs to be asked in the most beautiful way. We are sure that you might be looking out for some unique ways to impress your loved one so that the answer comes 'yes.' This is why we have curated a list of the most creative proposal ideas that will get surely make you get a 'yes' in answer.

1. Cook them something:

There's a saying that the way to a man's heart goes through his stomach. Well, the same goes for women as well. Therefore you should wake up early and prepare a special meal for your partner. In the cupcake, you can place the ring and then ask them out.

2. Use your pet:

Image Source : FREEPIK Use your pet

Trust your pet enough and get your job done with their help. You can tie around the ring in their leash or even surprise them with a new puppy or kitten with your question.

3. Say it with a meme:

Who doesn't love memes? Every day we see hundreds of memes on the internet. Why not create one of your own and use them to express your feelings? Try it out!

4. Surprise them with gifts:

Who doesn't love surprises? Then why not give them one! You can create a collage of their pictures and wrap your song around it to express your love.

5. Reenact their favourite movie proposal scene:

Everyone has one or the other movie proposal scene stuck in their mind. Try it out to stand out from the rest.