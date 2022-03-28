Navratri 2022: 9 avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped in Chaitra Navratri, know significance

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MAHIWAY_7 9 avatars of Goddess Durga

Chaitra Navratri 2022: This time Chaitra Navratri will begin from 2nd April. Devotees will be worshipping the nine forms of the Goddess. The nine day Hindu festival, 'Navratri' is a celebration of the mighty valour of the Goddess and all her different avatars. The festival is devoted to Goddess Durga's victory as she defeated the demon Mahishasur. Each day of the festival has its own significance. Nava, which also means 'new', denotes 'nine' the number to which sages attach special significance. Hence, we have Nava-ratri (9 nights), Nava-patrika (9 leaves / herbs / plants), Nava-graha (9 planets), and Nava-Durga (9 appellations). Each goddess has a different form and a special significance. Know all about them here:

Day 1: Pratipada, Goddess Shailputri

The first day is dedicated to Shailputri who rides the bull. She is considered to be the incarnation of Goddess Parvati. Her form is portrayed with a Trishula in her right hand and a lotus in her left.

Day 2: Dwitiya, Goddess Bhrahmacharini

On the second day, Goddess Bhrahmacharini is worshipped. She signifies love, wisdom, knowledge and loyalty. With Jaapmala in her right hand she holds a Kamandal in her left.

Day 3: Tritiya, Goddess Chandraghanta

The third avatar of Goddess Parvati, who adorned her forehead with a half-moon is worshipped.

Day 4: Chaturthi, Goddess Kushmanda

Referred to as 'Smiling Goddess', Maa Kushmanda signifies passion, anger and auspiciousness. as per the folklore, she is believed to be a form of Shakti and is known as the one who created this Universe.

Day 5: Panchami, Goddess Skandamata

The fifth avatar of Goddess Parvati portrays the strength of a mother. This form of the Goddess is seen holding Lord Skanda in his infant form in her left hand. whereas, there is a lotus in her right hand. She is also called Padamasani since she is often depicted as seated on a lotus flower.

Day 6: Shasthi, Goddess Katyayani

Riding on the lion, she is portrayed as the warrior Goddess. She is believed to be the destroyer of all evil.

Day 7: Saptami, Goddess Kalaratri

Kalaratri means the one who is 'the Death of Kaal'. Maa Kalaratri is the one who destroys ignorance and darkness from the world. The Goddes is also known as Shubhankari.

Day 8: Ashtami, Goddess Mahagauri

The eighth avatar of Goddess is Goddess Mahagauri. She is considered a symbol of peace and intelligence. As per folklore, the Goddess governs the planet Rahu which is considered to be a malefic planet.

Day 9: Navami, Goddess Siddhidatri

the final day of Navratri falls on Navmi. On its day, Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped. She is considered to be the embodiment of accomplishment and is portrayed as sitting on a lotus. She holds a lotus, mace, Sudarshana Chakra and shankha in her hands.