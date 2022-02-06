Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Rose Day 2022: Red, pink to orange, know meaning behind different colours of roses

Happy Rose Day 2022: With the month of February comes along Valentine week. This year is no different as couples all over are preparing how to make their partner feel special. To begin with, there comes the celebration of Rose Day which will take place on February 7 this year. If you haven't expressed your feeling, today is the best day to do it by gifting a rose to your loved one. Roses have been used as a universal symbol of love by people for ages. However, roses come in various colours that have designated meanings behind them. Just in case you are planning to give one to anyone, here's our guide that will help you decide which rose you can give to your crush and which one you can send to your friend.

Red Rose:

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Red rose meaning

You can easily say 'I Love You' with the help of this one! If you’re sure about your feelings for your love interest then you should probably buy a red rose for him/her. There's no better way of expressing your feeling than gifting a blossoming red rose.

Pink Rose:

Image Source : FILE Pink rose and its meaning

Pink roses are a symbol of elegance and grace. It is generally considered a token of admiration and appreciation. You can gift pink rose to your friend or mentor whom you adore and respect.

White Rose:

Image Source : FILE White rose and its meaning

White is a symbol of new beginning. If you want to start a new chapter or forget the past, you can gift it to your person. White roses are also given to express your respect towards someone. It’s a perfect way of saying, ‘I’m thinking about you.’

Orange Rose:

Image Source : FILE Orange rose and its meaning

Giving orange rose symbolises enthusiasm, passion, and gratitude. You can express gratitude towards someone by gifting them an orange rose along with a letter.

Yellow Rose:

Image Source : FILE Yellow rose and its meaning

Yellow roses are given to celebrate friendship and if you want to tell your best friend what he/she means to you, gift a bouquet of yellow roses on this rose day.