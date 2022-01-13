Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
Happy Pongal 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, Greetings, SMS, HD images and GIFs

The festival of Pongal is celebrated for four days, this year it will start on Friday, January 14, and will end on January 17, Monday. Make sure to make this time really special for your close ones by sending them pictures, quotes and messages this Pongal 2022.

India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 13, 2022 13:59 IST
Happy Pongal 2022
Happy Pongal 2022

Just like in North India people celebrate the Hindu harvest festival Makar Sankranti, similarly, people in South India celebrate Pongal. The literal meaning of Pongal is spilling over or boiling. Along with this, Pongal is also named out of a sweet dish. It is made of rice, jaggery and milk. It is observed at the start of the month Tai according to Tamil solar calendar, which is January 14 (Friday) this year. Celebrated with great pomp and show especially in Tamil Nadu, the festivities take place for 4 days, during which people offer prayers and gratitude to the Lord Sun for a good harvest. Pongal marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the sun’s northward journey for the next six months.

The first day of Pongal is celebrated as Bhogi Pongal, the second day as Thai Pongal, the third day as Mattu Pongal, and the fourth day as Kannum Pongal. This time make the festival special for your family, friends, and relatives by sending them pictures, wishes and messages during Pongal 2022.

Happy Pongal 2022: Wishes, Quotes and Greetings

  1. May the heavenly taste of Ven Pongal and the sweetness of Chakkarai Pongal bring happiness aplenty and goodness to your life. Happy Pongal.
  2. May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity. Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Pongal.
  3. May the harvest festival guarantee you always have the best food and best life. Greetings on Pongal!
  4. Let us greet, meet, and eat together on this auspicious occasion with beautiful decorations and kolams. Wish you a very Happy Pongal!
  5. May the joyous festival of harvest bring joy and good luck aplenty to you and your loved ones. Happy Pongal.
  6. May the divine blessings of Surya reach your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!
  7. May this Pongal usher in goodness, peace, health and happiness to your life. Here's sending you my best wishes and warm greetings.

Happy Pongal 2022: HD Images and Wallpapers

Happy Pongal 2022

Happy Pongal 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, Greetings, SMS, HD images and GIFs

Happy Pongal 2022

Happy Pongal 2022

Happy Pongal 2022

Happy Pongal 2022

Happy Pongal 2022

Happy Pongal 2022

Happy Pongal 2022

Happy Pongal 2022

Happy Pongal 2022

Happy Pongal 2022

 

 

