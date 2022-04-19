Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance, Quotes & everything about 400th Prakash Parv

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Guru Tegh Bahadur

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti or Prakash Parv is celebrated to mark the birth of the Ninth Guru of Sikhism. Born in 1621 he was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind. This year marks the 400th year of his birth anniversary which will be celebrated on April 21, Thursday. Guru Tegh Bahadur is remembered as the warrior guru, who relentlessly fought for religious freedom. He is known for his thoughts and teachings about humanity, bravery, death, dignity and more which have been included in Guru Granth Sahib.

Here is everything to know about the Prakash Parv from date, its significance and also the history of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022: Significance and History

The Prakash Parv is celebrated to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's birth anniversary and remember his life and teachings. Widely regarded as the saviour guru, he is considered to be an honourable scholar and poet who greatly contributed to the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhism. He was born as Tyaga Mal. During the time of the Mughal rule, there were persecutions of the Hindus and people were forced to convert to Islam under the reign of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. At that time, he had resisted forced conversions of non-Muslims to Islam, after which Guru Tegh Bahadur was beheaded in Delhi in 1675.

The sites of his execution and cremation were later turned into Sikh holy places namely Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, in Delhi. The day of his execution is observed as Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day on November 24.

Guru Tegh Bahadur is also the father of the Tenth Guru, Gobind Singh. For the celebrations, people, especially Sikh community, hold religious processions, organise Shabad Kirtans and read about his life’s work. People also visit gurudwaras and distribute food.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022: Quotes