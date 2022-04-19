Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance, Quotes & everything about 400th Prakash Parv

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti or Prakash Parv is celebrated to mark the birth of the Ninth Guru of Sikhism. Born in 1621 he was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind. This year marks the 400th year of his birth anniversary which will be celebrated on April 21, Thursday. Guru Tegh Bahadur is remembered as the warrior guru, who relentlessly fought for religious freedom. He is known for his thoughts and teachings about humanity, bravery, death, dignity and more which have been included in Guru Granth Sahib.
Here is everything to know about the Prakash Parv from date, its significance and also the history of Guru Tegh Bahadur.
Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022: Significance and History
The Prakash Parv is celebrated to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's birth anniversary and remember his life and teachings. Widely regarded as the saviour guru, he is considered to be an honourable scholar and poet who greatly contributed to the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhism. He was born as Tyaga Mal. During the time of the Mughal rule, there were persecutions of the Hindus and people were forced to convert to Islam under the reign of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. At that time, he had resisted forced conversions of non-Muslims to Islam, after which Guru Tegh Bahadur was beheaded in Delhi in 1675.
The sites of his execution and cremation were later turned into Sikh holy places namely Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, in Delhi. The day of his execution is observed as Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day on November 24.
Guru Tegh Bahadur is also the father of the Tenth Guru, Gobind Singh. For the celebrations, people, especially Sikh community, hold religious processions, organise Shabad Kirtans and read about his life’s work. People also visit gurudwaras and distribute food.
Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022: Quotes
- “One who grieves not in misery and delights not in pleasure, who is free from fear and attachment, and for whom gold and dust are the same and who has renounced both praising and blaming (flattery and slander) and is immune to greed, worldly attachments and pride....when the all Merciful Guru blesses a disciple with His Grace, only then does the disciple attain this blessed spiritual state and blends (merges) with the Lord as water with water."
- "Give up your head, but forsake not those whom you have undertaken to protect. Sacrifice your life, but relinquish not your faith."
- "If the hands, feet, or body are covered with dust, they are cleansed by washing them with water. if clothes are made unclean, by use of soap they are washed of impurity. If the buddhi (intellect) is defined by sin, love of the Name will purify it."
- "True Realisation of the actual nature of this material world, its perishable, transitory and illusory aspects best dawns on a person in suffering."
- "Why go to search forests (to find Him). He who dwells in all hearts but remains ever pure, pervades thy heart also. Just as fragrance fills the rose and reflection the mirror, the Lord pervades all without a break; search Him inside thee. The Guru hath revealed this knowledge that the Aum pervades inside and outside. Saith Nanak, without knowing thyself the scum of doubt will not be removed.