Chhoti Holi 2022: Holika Dahan shubh muhurat, significance and puja vidhi

Holi has special significance in Hinduism. This festival of colours is celebrated on the full moon day of Falgun Shukla Paksha. While Holika Dahan is held on the full moon day of Falgun month, people play Holi on the second day. According to religious belief, fasting and donating on the day of Falgun Purnima destroys the sufferings of a person and Lord Vishnu showers his blessings on the person. This year Chhoti Holi will be celebrated on March 17. Know the auspicious time of Holika Dahan, worship method and puja samigri.

Holika Dahan auspicious time

Holika Dahan will be performed after Pradosh period. When the Moon is in Cancer, Leo, Aquarius and Pisces, the planet Earth is in Bhadra. Since Bhadra Kaal will end in the afternoon itself and Holika Dahan takes place after Pradosh Kaal, Bhadra will not have anything to do with Holika Dahan this year. With this, the Holashtak which started on 10th March will end after Holika Dahan, due to which all auspicious work like marriage etc. will now start again.

Holika Dahan Muhurta is between 9:06 PM and 10:16 PM on March 17.

Reason behind celebrating Holi

In the scriptures, many mythological stories have been found behind celebrating Holi. But the story of Prahlad and Hiranyakashipu is most famous in many parts of the country. According to mythology, Holika Dahan is celebrated remembering the victory of good over evil.

According to the legend, Prahlad, son of Hiranyakashyap, was a great devotee of Lord Vishnu. But, Hiranyakaship did not like it. He entrusted the task of turning Prahlad away from the devotion of God to his sister Holika, who had a boon that fire could not burn her body. Holika took Prahlad in her lap and entered the fire with the intention of killing him. But Holika herself got burnt in the fire as a result of Prahlad's devotion and grace of God. However, Prahlad was saved.

Worship method and puja samigri

Holi worship has special significance before Holika Dahan. On this day, do all the work and take a bath. After this, sit facing east or north in the place of Holika worship. Now make idols of Holika and Prahlad from cow dung. Holika is worshipped with Roli, Akshat, flowers, raw cotton, turmeric, moong, sweet potato, gulal, colour, seven types of grains, wheat, Holi dishes, raw yarn, water, sweets etc. Also worship Lord Narasimha. After worship, Holi should be circumambulated, along with things like barley, wheat, gram, moong, rice, coconut, sugarcane, batasha etc should be put in Holi.