Chaitra Navratri 2022: When is Durga Ashtami & Ram Navami? Know shubh muhurat & how to do kanya puja

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYGUPTA.951 Representative image

Chaitra Navratri 2022, the nine-day Hindu festival where the nine forms of goddess Durga are worshipped will come to a conclusion on April 10. The auspicious festival is observed during the lunar month of Chaitra in March or April, this year the festival falls between April 2 to April 11. It will be concluded with Ram Navami. Ahead of Maha Ashtami and Navmi, know about shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and how to do kanya puja.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Ashtami and Ram Navami dates

The last two days of Navratri are said to hold a special significance among Hindus. Celebrated with much fanfare, the highlight of these two days is the ritual known as Kanya Puja. Devotees complete the ritual on either Ashtami or Navami. Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri are worshipped on the eighth and the ninth day of the festival, respectively. This year Ashtami will fall on April 9, followed by Ram Navami on April 10.

Why is kanya puja on Ashtami and Navami important?

During Navratri, female worship is of great importance. The Navratri fast of devotees is completed only after nine girls are worshiped as the reflection of the nine goddesses. Maa Durga after getting pleased by the offerings or Dakshina showers the devotees with blessings.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 8: Ashtami puja timings

Sandhi puja is done on the eighth day of Navratri. This year the timings begin from 12:59 AM, on April 10, and ends at 01:47 AM on April 10.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Puja Vidhi

On the eighth day of Navratri, offer red dupatta and red tilak to the idol of the goddess. Clean the area where you have to perform the puja and then place an idol or a picture of Goddess Mahagauri. Pray to the goddess while taking white flowers in your hands.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Mantra

Vande Vanchit Kamarth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam

Sinhruda Chaturbhuja Mahagauri Yashswanim

Purnandu Nibhan Gauri Somchakrastithta Ashtam Mahagauri Trinetram

Varabhitikaran Trishool Damroodharan Mahagauri Bhajem

Patambar Paridhanan Mriduhasya Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Praful Vandana Pallavandhara Kaant Kapolan Trailokya Mohnam

Kamniya Lavanya Mrinal Chandangandhliptam.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 9: Ram Navami Puja timings

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat is between 11:06 AM to 01:39 PM as per Drikpanchang. Navami Tithi begins at 01:23 am on April 10 2022 and ends at 03:15 AM on Apr 11, 2022.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri Mantra

Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah॥

Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi।

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥