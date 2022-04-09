Chaitra Navratri 2022: Do THESE special measures on Mahashtami to increase happiness and prosperity

This year April 9 i.e Saturday of Chaitra Shukla Paksha is being celebrated as the Mahashtami. It is the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri. Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth form of Maa Durga is worshiped on this day. She is also called Mahagauri or Shwetambardhara because of her completely fair complexion. Her color is linked to the conch shell, the moon god and the flower of the tuber. Like mother Shailputri, her vehicle is also a bull. That is why she is also called Vrisharudha. Her upper right hand remains in Abhaya mudra and the lower hand holds a trident. Damru in the upper left hand while the lower hand is in a calm posture.
Mother's favorite flower is the queen of night and she rules over the planet Rahu. Therefore, to get rid of Rahu related problems, one should worship Mahagauri. Those who want to increase their wealth and happiness and prosperity, they must worship Mahagauri on this day. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash what measures can be taken on the day of Mahashtami so that you can overcome all problems.
- To increase fortune and marital love, bring a Tulsi plant to the house and plant it at a length of your two and a half handsLight a lamp under this Tulsi plant from Ashtami to Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha. Offer vermilion to Tulsi ji and give water regularly.
- If lovemates want to make their relationship stronger, then today take two Jamuniya Ratna and immerse them in Gangajal and sprinkle this Ganga water in the house for 11 consecutive Saturdays. Also chant this mantra of mother. The mantra is- 'Vidhehi Devi Kalyanam Vidhehi Parama Shriyam. Roopam Dehi Jayam Dehi Yasho Dehi Dwisho Jahi.' By doing this, trust in each other will increase in the relationship of lovemates.
- If you are facing any kind of problem in your love marriage, then today you should offer cardamom to Goddess Durga. Also, this mantra of Goddess should be chanted 21 times. The mantra is- 'Sarvamangal Mangalye Shivay Sarvarthasadhike. Sharanye Tryambake Gauri Narayani Namostute.' By doing this the obstacles coming in your love marriage will end.
- If you want to increase your business, want to spread your business far and wide, then today you should worship Durga Maa after taking bath.
- If you want to achieve beautiful, healthy body and ultimate happiness, then today you should worship Goddess Durga by wearing clean clothes after bath. Also this mantra of Durga ji should be chanted 11 times. The mantra is- 'Dehi Saubhagya Marogyam Deh Mein Param Sukham Roopam Deh Jayam Deh Yasho Dehi Dwishon Jah'.
- If you are afraid of something or you are afraid to start any new work, then today you should chant the mantra of Goddess Durga 21 times. The mantra is- 'Jai Tvam Devi Chamunde Jai Bhutarti Harini. Jai sarvagate devi kaalratri namostu te.'
- If for the last few days you are facing some health problems, then today you should offer any five fruits to Maa Durga. Also this mantra should be chanted 5 times. The mantra is - 'Om Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini, Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namostu Te'.
- If you want to give a better impetus to the career of your children, you want your children to progress a lot, then today you should light a lamp of ghee in front of Goddess Durga and chant this special mantra of Goddess 11 times. The mantra is - 'Sarva Bhuteshu Vidya Rupen Sanstha. Namastasya, Namastasya, Namastasai Namo Namah.'
- If there is any kind of trouble going on in your family, due to which the happiness and peace of your house has disappeared, then today you should take 2 camphor and 12 cloves and burn it on a cow dung cake.