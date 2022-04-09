Chaitra Navratri 2022: Do THESE special measures on Mahashtami to increase happiness and prosperity

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chaitra Navratri Day 8

This year April 9 i.e Saturday of Chaitra Shukla Paksha is being celebrated as the Mahashtami. It is the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri. Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth form of Maa Durga is worshiped on this day. She is also called Mahagauri or Shwetambardhara because of her completely fair complexion. Her color is linked to the conch shell, the moon god and the flower of the tuber. Like mother Shailputri, her vehicle is also a bull. That is why she is also called Vrisharudha. Her upper right hand remains in Abhaya mudra and the lower hand holds a trident. Damru in the upper left hand while the lower hand is in a calm posture.

Mother's favorite flower is the queen of night and she rules over the planet Rahu. Therefore, to get rid of Rahu related problems, one should worship Mahagauri. Those who want to increase their wealth and happiness and prosperity, they must worship Mahagauri on this day. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash what measures can be taken on the day of Mahashtami so that you can overcome all problems.