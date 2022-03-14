Bhaum Pradosh Vrat on 15 March 2022: Know auspicious time, worship method and importance

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bhaum Pradosh Vrat on 15 March 2022

On the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha of every month, Hindu people particular;ly worship Lord Shiva and keep vrat (fast) also called the pradosh vrat. The first prahar of the night in Trayodashi Tithi i.e. the time immediately after the day is called Pradosh Kaal and Pradosh Vrat is maintained in the Pradosh Kaal only. There are 2 Pradosh fasts in the month of March. Know date, muhurta and worship method here.

Pradosh Vrat: Auspicious Time

Tithi Start: 15 March, 2022 01:12 PM

Tithi End: 16 March, 2022 01:40 PM

Pradosha Puja Time: March 15, 6:32 pm – March 15, 8:57 pm.

Method of fasting on Bhaum Pradosh

On the day of Pradosh vrat, wake up at Brahma Muhurta and worship Lord Shiva. Keep fast for the entire day and chant Shiva Mantra. Take bath one hour before sunset and wear white clothes in the evening. After this, make a place of worship in a secluded place in the northeast direction. For this, first, purify that place with Gangajal and then apply cow dung. After this, prepare the square by mixing the Padma flower with five colors. After this, worship Lord Shiva by sitting in Kush's seat in the north-east direction.

Offer Jalabhishek to Lord Shiva, as well as keep on chanting 'Om Namah Shivayah'. After this, worship Lord Shiva with Bel Patra, Gangajal, Akshat and incense-lamp etc. and then listen to this story and do aarti and distribute the prasad to everyone.

Significance of Bhaum Pradosh Vrat

By observing Bhaum Pradosh Vrat, one gets happiness, prosperity, wealth, food, children etc. Also, by the grace of Lord Shiva, diseases and defects are removed. If you have any disease then you can do Pradosh fast to get rid of it. You can get benefit from this.