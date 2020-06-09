Shankracharya Nischalanand Saraswati on fighting coronavirus: Be the change and be ready to help others

Shankracharya Nischalanand Saraswati of Puri Govardhan Peeth talked about how the path of religion is important in the battle against COVID-19. Speaking at IndiaTV's Sarvadharm Sammelan, he said that it's the deed of humans that the world is facing such a massive and lethal pandemic. First and foremost, it is important to understand and accept that it is us the human beings who have brought this crisis upon our own selves, hence, it is now high time that we bring the much-needed change within us and the society as a whole at the earliest, says Shankracharya Nischalanand Saraswati.

Shankracharya Nischalanand Saraswati also stressed that It is equally important to be giving while following one's dharma in a prim and proper manner so as to attain happiness and inner peacefulness. Lending a helping hand towards someone who is less fortunate than you is what is needed during these tough times that the world is going through.

