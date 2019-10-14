Karva (Karwa) Chauth 2019: Beautiful mehndi designs to try this year

Karwa Chauth is right around the corner and now is the time to start preparations to look your best on the day. According to the Hindu traditions, Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the fourth day after the full moon Purnima, that is the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik i.e. the Sharad Purnima. As per the calendar, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on the 17th of October this month, 9 days before Diwali. In India, Karwa Chauth is not just a tradition, it is more about eternal love shared between couples. These days even men have started fasting for their wives, as a sign of their love for them.

In Indian tradition, mehendi is applied on the hands at all auspicious occasions. There is also a popular beief stating the darker the colour of mehndi on your hands, more you will be loved by your in-laws and husband. Indian women often indulge in 'solah sringar' on Karva Chauth and no sringar can ever be complete without beautiful mehendi adorning your hands. So here we have some beautiful mehendi designs for you, that can be used as an inspiration to make your hands look the prettiest this Karwa (Karva) Chauth.

Check out these beautiful designs here:

