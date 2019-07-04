Jagannath Rath Yatra 2019: 7 hidden Temples that celebrate Chariot Festival of India

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jagannath Rath Yatra 2019

Jagannath Rath Yatra festival or popularly known as Festival of Chariots, is celebrated in honor of Puri's Lord Jagannath on a huge level. It is one of the most anticipated festivals of Orissa and this year, it is falling on July 14. The festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, his sister Goddess Subhadra and elder brother Balabhadra. The holy festival unites millions of devotees in Puri, the place which organizes the biggest Rath Yatra in the world. Puri becomes the center of attraction during this time of the year, however, there are other mysterious and lesser known temples which also organize Jagannath Rath Yatra in the most beautiful way.

Baripada:

Baripada is a city in Mayurbhanj district in the state of Odisha, located near the bank of Budhabalanga river, Baripada hosts a large population of Santhals. It also hosts Rath Yatra every year and what makes it unique is that only women can be seen pulling the chariot of Goddess Subhadra. It is the second place where Rath Yatra began.

Image Source : GOOGLE Baripada Temple

Guptipara:

The chariot is designed in the nabaratna-style wooden temple, where the presiding deity in the chariot is that of Radharaman Jiu. Guptipara Rath Yatra is being celebrated in the Hooghly District of West Bengal since the 1730s. Every year thousands of devotees unite and take part in the festival.

Gupthipara Rath Yatra in Hoogly district

Kendrapara:

It is situated in the eastern portion of the state, bounded on the north by Bhadrak District on the east by the Bay of Bengal. It is 100 kilometers from Puri. Here, Lord Balabhadra is the presiding deity in 72 feet tall chariot which is way too small than the one in Puri.

Lord Bhalabhadra temple

Keonjhar:

The state was bounded in the north by Singhbhum District, in the east by the State of Mayurbhanj. Here the idol of Goddess Subhadra is red in colour. The deities are never recreated and are being worshipped since the temple's establishment.

Keonjhar Temple with red color idol of Goddess Subhadhra

Koraput:

It is famously known for its Jagannath Temple which is also known as Sabara Srikhetra. Srikhetra is usually referred to as Puri Jagannath. The USP which makes Koratpur Temple special is the fact that no section of the society is barred to enter.

Sabara Srikhetra temple in Koraput

Mahesh:

It is believed to have been established by Kamalakar Pipilai who was a close associate of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in the 14th century.

Mahesh temple established by Kamalakar Pipilai

Rajapur:

The chariots from Rajapur travel all the way to the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), whose headquarter is located in Mayapur which is almost 5 kilometers away by road. It is accompanied by a large number of devotees playing musical instruments, singing, and dancing.