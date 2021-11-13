Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Children's Day 2021: History, Significance and celebration

Children's day is celebrated on the 14th of November every year on the birth anniversary of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. The day is celebrated to increase awareness on the rights and education of kids. The Prime Minister, who the kids fondly addressed as 'Chacha Nehru', considered children the real strength of a nation and foundation of society. Before his death, Children’s Day or Bal Diwas was celebrated on November 20, coinciding with Universal Children's Day by the United Nations but after Nehru's death in 1964, his birth anniversary was chosen as the date for Children's Day in India.

On this today, many schools organise many cultural programmes with teachers performing songs and dances for their students. Different kinds of institutions conduct competitions for children as well. Happy Children's Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings

Children's Day 2021: History and Significance

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889. He had established various educational institutions such as Indian Institutes of Technology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Indian Institutes of Management. Children adored him and fondly addressed him as 'chacha Nehru.' It was his love for children that after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, his birth anniversary was celebrated as Children's Day in India.

Children’s Day history dates back to 1956. Before Nehru's death, it was celebrated on November 20 but after his death in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament and it was decided to celebrate his birthday as Children's Day in India. This day is celebrated all over India to raise voice about child rights, the right to education for children and appropriate care.

Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru said: "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

Children’s Day 2021: Celebrations

Children’s Day is celebrated with fun and enthusiasm in schools and other educational institutions. On this day, various programmes, quiz competitions, drawing competitions and seminars are organised in schools and other educational institutions.

Children are offered toys, sweets and gifts as an attempt to make the day special for them.